#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

ASEAN gets $300 million for green recovery program

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - March 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea-based Green Climate Fund (GCF) has earmarked $300 million (P14.57 billion) to support Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) green recovery program in Southeast Asia, with the Philippines among the top priorities.

In a statement, Manila-based ADB said the GCF allocation would support the region in its move toward a climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic.

GCF is a global fund created to help developing countries like the Philippines address the challenges of climate change. ADB has received 12 funding approvals totaling $948 million (P46 billion) since 2015.

The $300 million funding will be downloaded to the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF) green recovery program to catalyze financing from development partners and private capital sources to support more than $4 billion worth of green infrastructure projects across the region.

All projects supported by the program will incorporate innovative green finance instruments and approaches.

ADB said it would prioritize the use of GCF funding under the program for investment projects in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao and the Philippines.

“The program will help Southeast Asian countries design green stimulus packages and projects that will create climate-friendly jobs, boost economic growth, and help countries fulfill their pledges under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” ADB vice president Ahmed Saeed said.

The program aims to help ASEAN countries bridge the gap in financing green infrastructure, with the region’s annual investment needs estimated to be $210 billion (P10.2 trillion) even before the pandemic happened.

Further, the green recovery program will provide technical assistance and concessional loans to about 20 green infrastructure projects across the region.

Over a 30-year period, the projects are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 119 ?million metric tons and create 340,000 green jobs in key sectors such as sustainable transport, renewable energy and energy efficiency systems, as well as low-carbon agriculture and natural resources.

“The program seeks to accelerate the flow of green capital from banks, investors, and capital markets to Southeast Asia by helping de-risk and prepare bankable green infrastructure investments,” ADB ACGF unit head Anouj Mehta said.

ACGF has published a set of green investment principles and eligibility criteria and created a pipeline of projects, including its first project approved for financing in 2020. It has attracted more than $1.4 billion in co-financing commitments, which will support the green recovery program.

ADB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis Uy open to selling other stakes in companies
Dennis Uy open to selling other stakes in companies
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is open to selling stakes in his other companies if he receives an offer that is attractive...
Business
fbfb
Strong peso seen to weaken to P50 vs. dollar next year
Strong peso seen to weaken to P50 vs. dollar next year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
“Strong credit growth and an expected loose fiscal stance should see the peso trade weaker,” the Fitch unit ...
Business
fbfb
Delayed 'ayuda' from last year banked on but unlikely to make impact
Delayed 'ayuda' from last year banked on but unlikely to make impact
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Some funds are still left for assistance. But only a few would benefit and those assisted last year may again be struggl...
Business
fbfb
Consuelo de bobo
By Boo Chanco | March 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Every day, we are setting a new record high in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Business
fbfb
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Peso may weaken as virus spreads
Peso may weaken as virus spreads
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso may weaken against the dollar over the next two years as the Philippines continues to struggle in containing the...
Business
fbfb
FFCCCII warns new restrictions to push back economic recovery
FFCCCII warns new restrictions to push back economic recovery
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
New restrictions imposed by the government to stem rising COVID-19 cases are expected to delay the country’s economic...
Business
fbfb
Emerging countries urged to spend more to shore up economies
Emerging countries urged to spend more to shore up economies
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Emerging economies in Asia like the Philippines should continue to strengthen their fiscal response to ensure economic recovery...
Business
fbfb
AVID auto sales down 15% in February
AVID auto sales down 15% in February
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Sales of the country’s group of vehicle importers dipped 15 percent in February from a year ago on weak demand for passenger...
Business
fbfb
Scope of monetary easing limited
Scope of monetary easing limited
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The scope of further monetary easing by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is limited at this stage amid the alarming surge in...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with