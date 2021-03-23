#VACCINEWATCHPH
International stars to grace Lazada’s 9th birthday celebrations

(The Philippine Star) - March 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lazada, the leading eCommerce platform in the Philippines, has a star-studded lineup for its Lazada Super Party, a virtual concert slated for March 26 to kick off its 9th anniversary celebrations.

Global award-winning singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Korea’s number one youth boyband NCT Dream are set to headline this year’s Shoppertainment-packed Lazada Super Party concert, sharing the stage with top celebrities in Southeast Asia. The fun and exciting performances will accompany consumers as they countdown to Lazada’s Surprise Birthday Sale event that starts at midnight on March 27.

Themed around celebrating ‘Everyday Heroes’, this year’s concert not only pays tribute to frontline essential workers that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shines the spotlight on individuals in our community who have in their own ways touched the lives of people around them.

Chun Li, chief executive officer of Lazada Group said, “Lazada has grown into the robust eCommerce platform that it is thanks to the strong support and trust that our sellers, brands, customers and partners have given us over the years. As we celebrate Lazada’s 9th anniversary, we also want to recognize the positive impacts made by every individual in our community. We are excited to continue setting the benchmark for the eCommerce industry, by propelling entrepreneurs and brands forward in their digital transformation journey, and serving consumers through a safe, convenient and experiential shopping journey.”

