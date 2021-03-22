Delayed 'ayuda' from last year banked on but unlikely to make impact

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Armed with yantoks, members of the Southern Police District roam around Barangay Baclaran in Parañaque City on Monday night, March 15, 2021, to remind the public of the strict implementation of the unified curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 6:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just around 30 minutes before the health department reported Monday’s coronavirus tally, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua came out with a statement. His message? That blanket lockdowns that disrupted the economy last year is “no longer an option.”

It turned out later on Monday would mark another record-high in infections totaling 8,019. At that point, the Philippines had set record number of cases in three of the past 4 days. Yet calls to close down the economy again and let a suffocated health sector breathe has gone nearly unnoticed and many observers think of only one reason: government does not want to extend aid.

And when by aid, we mean direct cash assistance or “ayuda” to the poor. Economic managers have been rejecting any form of subsidy, a position echoed no less than by Malacanang. Chua, for one, has repeatedly that efforts to allot more funding for aid is unneeded at this point because, as he said, allocations under the most recent stimulus package have not been maximized. He is talking about Republic Act (RA) 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover As One law.

Yet data from various agencies as well as some officials said that of the various packages offered by Bayanihan 2, only a minimal amount remained unspent that will benefit only a small population, and even then cash is on its way to be disbursed. The delays in rolling out this one-time assistance by itself also speaks of the failure to respond on a timely manner.

Workers and teachers

Under RA 11494, the labor department was allocated P15.9 billion for various programs including subsidies to informal workers, displaced overseas Filipino workers, teachers, and even formal workers. Of that amount, Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay said only P2 billion remained unutilized.

“Around P2 billion unspent for tourism workers for CAMP (COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program),” she said in a Viber message, adding that the amount will be fully spent “by May or June.” That is, even as some businesses from other sectors are still shutting down to date.

Of the total amount provided to DOLE, P300 million is supposed to go as assistance to teachers in public and private schools trying to adopt to blended learning. Tutay said “there’s a small amount” remaining from this fund, but beneficiaries had already been identified and would soon get them.

Public utility vehicle drivers

It was a similar story at the transport department. Martin Delgra III, chair of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, 90% of the P1.16 billion granted to PUV drivers still struggling with their daily income had already been disbursed. “The remaining 10% is already ongoing in terms of over-the-counter distribution,” Delgra said in a briefing.

Funds are nearly usurped even as some jeepney drivers are unable to make a living because of the 50% cap on capacity of public transport. As additional assistance, LTFRB was allotted P5.58 billion to hire PUVs for service contracting. Delgra said the program is ongoing, but did not cite spending figures.

In total, the transport agency got P9.5 billion from Bayanihan 2, although some of those also went to physical infrastructure like bike lanes. Transport Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the department had already “obligated” all funds it got from Bayanihan 2 since February 26. By that she means, all funds are now under contract with a private service provider, the disbursement to which would mean funds are being spent.

The poor

After the getting the largest chunk of aid from Bayanihan 1, the social welfare department got an additional P6 billion for its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation. Figures have not been released as of this posting, but DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said in a Viber message “there are ongoing payouts still.”

While indeed some assistance funds remained untouched, Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, an economist, said it is clear that even this balance is no longer enough to tackle an “evolving” coronavirus crisis. And that for new lockdowns to be effective, additional “ayuda” would be needed.

Quimbo herself has been pushing for a third tranche of Bayanihan law, which has become a nomenclature to pandemic funding. She intends to allot around P400 billion in new funding, mostly to cash subsidies. “Under Bayanihan 2, one third of total spending is allocated for loan programs…,very little of which was taken up because MSMEs don’t have the appetite for loans today,” she said in a text message.

But economic officials like Chua have resisted these calls over fears that with falling tax receipts, government would have to rely on debt to funds these programs. Instead, Chua said a policy to reopen the economy, with as minimal lockdowns as possible, has been set to allow businesses to earn back losses and workers to earn.

“We need to consider that strict quarantines previously imposed entailed huge income losses, hardships, especially the poor,” he said.

“That is why a careful and calibrated approach is needed to address the sources of highest risks through localized quarantines and additional restrictions, so that jobs or livelihoods will not be affected,” Chua added. — with Prinz Magtulis

