#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Market may trade at 6,600-6,700 level
The Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEI)’s immediate resistance may range from 6,600 to 6,700 level, while the immediate major support is seen at 6,400.
STAR/ File

Market may trade at 6,600-6,700 level

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - March 22, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market is expected to remain in the doldrums this week  as the  COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise at an alarming rate.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEI)’s immediate resistance may range from 6,600 to 6,700 level, while the immediate major support is seen at  6,400.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the 6,400 level has kept the market’s underlying upward trend over the past five months.

Since the start of 2021, the PSEi already declined by nearly 10 percent versus the end-2020 level of  7,139.71.

In March alone, the PSEi already declined by 5.3 percent since the start of the month after gaining by 2.8 percent in February.

The index  nosedived by 194.75 points or 2.9 percent to close at 6,436.10 on March 19, the lowest in nearly five  months or  since Nov. 4, 2020.

Ricafort said this was largely due to several factors, including the recent spike in new COVID-19   cases to a new record high on a daily basis.

“The government already took back some of the recent measures to further re-open the economy a few weeks ago  in response to the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, hitting new record high on a daily basis.  The new lockdown could slow the pace of economic recovery,” Ricafort said.

However, he noted investors could find hope in the vaccine rollouts in the country, already in the third week, as well as the arrival of more vaccine doses in the coming weeks and months.

The possible signing of the CREATE or Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act into law any time soon could also be a catalyst for investors, Ricafort said

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
PAL refund requests hit almost P18 billion
PAL refund requests hit almost P18 billion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is almost complete addressing all refund requests amounting to almost P18 billion due to...
Business
fbfb
Bellevue Hotels and Resorts chairman in hospital due to COVID-19, wife dies
Bellevue Hotels and Resorts chairman in hospital due to COVID-19, wife dies
1 day ago
Johnny Chan, the chairman of Bellevue Hotels and Resorts, has been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while his wife, Debbie, has...
Business
fbfb
Massive fiscal response may be economy's only hope as pandemic exhausts BSP's tools
Massive fiscal response may be economy's only hope as pandemic exhausts BSP's tools
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
As central bankers reach the limits of their powers, a massive fiscal response may be the economy's only hope now to get out...
Business
fbfb
Are you a not-very-good boss?
By Francis J. Kong | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Have you ever heard of the term “Bad Boss?” It is too harsh, so why not change it into a “not-very-good-boss” instead?
Business
fbfb
Latest
Exporters seek more financing support
Exporters seek more financing support
1 hour ago
The country’s group of exporters is seeking more financial support from the government to aid the export sector’s...
Business
fbfb
External debt soars 18% to $98.5 billion in 2020
External debt soars 18% to $98.5 billion in 2020
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country’s external debt surged by nearly 18 percent to $98.49 billion in 2020 from $83.62 billion in 2019 as the...
Business
fbfb
BSP likely to resume rate cuts in H2 &ndash; Capital Economics
BSP likely to resume rate cuts in H2 – Capital Economics
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may resume easing interest rates by the second half of the year once inflation tapers off,...
Business
fbfb
Lockdown — one year after
By Wilson Sy | March 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Last week, the country’s coronavirus lockdown turned one year old.
Business
fbfb
Metrobank, PNB ramp up IT spending
Metrobank, PNB ramp up IT spending
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and Philippine National Bank are ramping up investments in information technology amid the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with