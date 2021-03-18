#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Emergency declaration sought to fight African swine fever
Meat stalls are empty at the Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila as vendors take part in a pork holiday last February 8, the first day of a price ceiling imposition for pork and chicken in Metro Manila.
Edd Gumban

Emergency declaration sought to fight African swine fever

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The agriculture department is stepping up its fight against the African swine fever (ASF), this time asking President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of national emergency in a desperate bid to contain the pig disease that depleted pork supplies.

It was unclear at the moment what such proclamation would do. In previous instances, a national emergency on COVID-19 allowed Duterte to repurpose funds for response, but that requires legislators’ approval.

In ASF however, Agriculture Secretary William Dar is looking to “rehabilitate” the local hog industry by boosting “biosecurity measures.” A draft declaration has been sent to Malacañang for approval.

“The declaration of a state of national emergency would mandate and capacitate concerned government agencies, including the local government units (LGUS) to work together to prevent and control the further spread of ASF,” Dar wrote in his memo to the president.

The government is scrambling to contain the fallout from ASF, a two-year struggle that killed over 4 million pigs, the impact of which is now being felt through tight pork supplies. Meat inflation has accelerated, pushing food costs and over-all inflation to a 2-year high in February.

If issued, a national emergency will come on top of other measures unveiled to resolve the lingering pig crisis. In February, Duterte, upon Dar’s advice, put a 60-day price cap on pork and chicken products in Metro Manila. Those price controls will expire April 8, and while the capital region’s prices have gone down, those in other areas have gone up.

That was a result of another measure: the domestic importation of pigs from the provinces to the National Capital Region (NCR) to replenish supplies. As a result of that still-continuing deliveries, inflation in areas sending out their pigs to NCR have seen prices tick up beyond the central bank’s 2-4% target for the year.

Finally, there is a plan to lift import limits on pork as well as lowering their tariffs. This plan is contained in a draft executive order (EO) also submitted for Duterte’s approval, but is heavily opposed by senators that fear an influx of pork from abroad will put local hog raisers at a disadvantage. 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said there is “no update yet” on whether the EO will be issued once allowed by law when Congress goes on break March 27. 

Based on DA’s monitoring, ASF already reach 12 regions and 40 provinces in the country to date.

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trade chief Lopez, who advocates reopening, gets COVID-19 again
Trade chief Lopez, who advocates reopening, gets COVID-19 again
9 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez confirmed Thursday he contracted the coronavirus twice.
Business
fbfb
Palawan&rsquo;s Sheridan resort and spa announces closure
Palawan’s Sheridan resort and spa announces closure
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
One of the luxury beach resorts in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday announced that it would no longer continue opera...
Business
fbfb
PAL gets more funds
By Iris Gonzales | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, is holding up, thanks to $60 million in fresh financing from its chairman, taipan Lucio “Kapitan” Tan, belt-tightening measures accepted by employees,...
Business
fbfb
Sitting ducks in a pandemic
By Rey Gamboa | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The way this pandemic is headed for the Philippines, with case numbers spiking by the hundreds in recent days and Filipinos desperately needing to get back to work, it feels very much like being a sitting duck left...
Business
fbfb
BOI OKs tax perks for bicycle manufacturer
BOI OKs tax perks for bicycle manufacturer
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Board of Investments has approved the P356-million project of TRINX Bicycle Sport Technology Corp. for the production...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PLDT Global, Connected Women empower Filipinas in tech industry
PLDT Global, Connected Women empower Filipinas in tech industry
10 hours ago
Under this partnership, women participants are trained and engaged to help improve customer experience.
Business
fbfb
Budget deficit hits P14.1 billion in January
Budget deficit hits P14.1 billion in January
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The national government continued to incur a budget shortfall in January as spending outpaced revenue collections amid the...
Business
fbfb
Airline losses hit P65 billion in 2020
Airline losses hit P65 billion in 2020
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Local airlines have been left to survive on their own amid the onslaught of the pandemic, with combined losses reaching P65...
Business
fbfb
Economic growth seen at 7.4% this year
Economic growth seen at 7.4% this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 7.4 percent this year as the start of COVID-19 vaccination this month is boosting...
Business
fbfb
Philippines vulnerable to rising US yields &ndash; S&P
Philippines vulnerable to rising US yields – S&P
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is vulnerable to the impact of rising US yields on financial conditions and growth outlook, but not as much...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with