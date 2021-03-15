#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
pse
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE/Released

Coronavirus brings back painful memories to PSEi with new wave

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — A bad combo of surging coronavirus infections and new restrictions to arrest contagion reminded the market of bad memories from last year’s institution of lockdowns and ended at its lowest level in over 4 months.

In a bloodbath nearly reminiscent of how restrictions crippled the market last year, the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed down 2.62% to open the trading week at 6,553.46. That marked the weakest closing since Nov. 4 last year that ended at 6,464.05.

The broader all-shares index lost a bigger 2.7%.

The rout at the main bourse was so brutal throughout the day that the PSEi’s decline reached as low as 3.6% before moderating losses toward the day’s end. The sell-off was Asia’s worst, based on Bloomberg’s tracking.

“The drop in the PSEi today can be seen as the result of the market pricing in the surge in nationwide COVID-19 cases and unified curfew implementation in the Metro,” Arielle Santos, equity analyst at Regina Capital Development Corp. brokerage said in a Viber message when sought for comment.

Worse, the pain is unlikely to get relieved anytime soon. April Lynn Tan, head of research at COL Financial, said in a text message investors are likely to “stay depressed” for the rest of the week with no sign that the latest wave of COVID-19 infections is getting handled properly.

Coincidentally, Monday’s tail-spin happened 4 days away from the anniversary of a historic one-day slump in the PSEi that at the time, reacted to President Rodrigo Duterte’s abrupt decision to place Metro Manila under enhanced community quarantine for the first time.
 
That lockdown’s anniversary was marked on Monday, but its announcement last year was made approaching the weekend. The trading floor closed two days after that for adjustments, so the market reaction was delayed until March 19.

A year after, equity investors are still getting skittish for new and old reasons. On one hand, spiking number of infections that tallied to 5,404 on Friday, the biggest single day jump in 7 months, relives last year's containment struggle. On the other, new and more infectious COVID-19 variants are not only posing a challenge to government, but also worrying investors about how they would get addressed.

All these plus a decision in Metro Manila, the center of business and commerce, to re-impose curfews and liquor bans for 16 days beginning Monday have turned away investors, despite the latest restrictions' questionable effectiveness on controlling the virus' spread and definite depressing effect on the economy.

At the PSEi, investors just trying to get their groove back with the economy having reopened to an extent, have again signaled their aversion to uncertainty of lockdowns. All counters were in the red by mining and oil firms which lost 3.66%, followed by services which shed 3.01%.
 
Holding firms and property both went both down 2.86% each. Financials lost 2.55% and industrials dropped 2.18%.

Foreigners sold P1.12 billion in shares more than they bought. A total of 5.6 billion shares valued at P9.2 billion switched hands during the trading day.

PSEi led losses in a mixed bag of Asian market performance on Monday, having failed to sustain early momentum. Apart from PSEi, benchmarks in Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta all suffered a freefall. On the flip side, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore and Wellington all rose.

“For this week, if the rise in coronavirus infection continues to rise, index's support at 6,500-level will be put to a test. Furthermore, bearishness of RSI and MACD indicates that the bourse might follow a sideways path with a strong downward bias in the short-term,” Santos said. — with AFP

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INDEX PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vaccine logistics
By Boo Chanco | March 15, 2021 - 12:00am
We are suffering a serious spike in the number of COVID cases just when many countries are preparing to lift restrictions because their cases have gone down.
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Globe units unveil new business solutions
PLDT, Globe units unveil new business solutions
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The enterprise arms of telco giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. are introducing new solutions to help businesses address...
Business
fbfb
Philippines economic outlook worsens
Philippines economic outlook worsens
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases, which has prompted the government to impose localized lockdowns anew to contain the spread of the...
Business
fbfb
SSS urged to use 30% of investment earnings to fund increase in pension
SSS urged to use 30% of investment earnings to fund increase in pension
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
An organization of retirees is urging state-run pension fund Social Security System to set aside 30 percent of its earnings...
Business
fbfb
Merger of BPI units may cut asset base of thrift bank sector
Merger of BPI units may cut asset base of thrift bank sector
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The asset base of the country’s thrift banking industry may contract by as much as five percent amid the impending consolidation...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Curfews, granular lockdowns get NEDA backing
Curfews, granular lockdowns get NEDA backing
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
“We have to find a balance. Effective response now can help our growth prospects,” Acting NEDA chief Karl Chua...
Business
fbfb
Remittances at 3-month low postpone crucial return to growth
Remittances at 3-month low postpone crucial return to growth
By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
The central bank sees cash remittances rebounding with a 4% growth for all of 2021.
Business
fbfb
NEDA, which wants reopening, locks down HQ due to COVID-19 spike
NEDA, which wants reopening, locks down HQ due to COVID-19 spike
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The coronavirus has reached the halls of the government's planning agency after a staff tested positive for the dreaded ...
Business
fbfb
'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears
'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears
By Heather Scott | 10 hours ago
Skittish investors have see-sawed between celebration about the expected US economic recovery and nail-biting over a possible...
Business
fbfb
A year after, Filipinos are now asked to go out; the youth don't want to
A year after, Filipinos are now asked to go out; the youth don't want to
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
Among those still anxious to leave their homes, it's the youth the government is counting on for recovery. And most likely...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with