The Asset names BDO 2020â€™s Best Bank in Philippines

In the Best Adviser category, subsidiary BDO Capital & Investment Corp. brought home awards for the Best Corporate and Institutional Adviser-Domestic for the sixth time, the Best Equity Adviser for the fourth time, and the Best Loan Adviser for the fourth time as well.
(The Philippine Star) - March 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Unibank was named the Best Bank in the Philippines for the eighth consecutive year during The Asset Triple A Country Awards 2020 which recognizes Asian issuers and global institutional investors for excellence in banking, finance, treasury and the capital markets.

In the Best Adviser category, subsidiary BDO Capital & Investment Corp. brought home awards for the Best Corporate and Institutional Adviser-Domestic for the sixth time, the Best Equity Adviser for the fourth time, and the Best Loan Adviser for the fourth time as well.

In the Best Deal category, BDO and BDO Capital were individually recognized with Best Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deal awards for their roles as sole lender and mandated lead arranger and bookrunner (acquisition financing), respectively, in the KKR-led consortium’s $1.3 billion acquisition of a majority stake in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings – the largest healthcare M&A in the country.

BDO was also awarded with the Best Retail Bond in the same category for its P36 billion fixed-rate peso bond issuance, which was seven times more than the original P5 billion offer due to robust demand from individual and institutional investors.

Beyond the country awards, BDO Capital was bestowed with the Best Local Currency Green Bond Award under the Deal of the Year - Real Estate category in The Asset Triple A Regional Awards 2020.

The bank’s investment house was lauded for being the joint lead underwriter and joint bookrunner of the P3-billion fixed-rate ASEAN Green Bonds of Arthaland Corp. In line with the bank’s sustainability mission, the green bonds adhere to the ASEAN Green Bonds Standards, which require proceeds to be used exclusively for environment-friendly projects.

The Asset Triple A Country and Regional Awards have been organized by the Hong Kong-based financial publication for over 20 years. The Asset provides “authoritative, unbiased, and independent” coverage on Asia’s financial industry for corporate leaders and financial decision-makers.

BDO and BDO Capital & Investment Corp. were recognized in the recent The Asset Triple A Country & Regional Awards. Among these prestigious accolades are the Best Bank in the Philippines for BDO in the country awards and the Best Local Currency Green Bond for BDO Capital in the regional awards.

