Manila Water taps Megawide for new sewage plant

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - March 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Megawide Construction Corp. and Suez will design and build a new sewage plant for  Manila Water Corp.

The plant will have a daily capacity of 60,000 cubic meters, with Megawide undertaking all civil works for the project.  This marks the first project of Megawide with Manila Water and its first collaboration with Suez.

The sewage treatment plant, to be built in Mandaluyong City, will treat wastewater in the city as well as in southern Quezon City and southern San Juan City.

“Suez is committed to preserving the environment and restoring our natural capital. This partnership between Manila Water, Megawide and Suez provides a strong foundation for this project and will significantly enhance the water quality, hygiene and sanitation for the population in Metro Manila by 2037,” said Francois Fervier, CEO of Water, Suez Asia.

Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra said the company is honored to work on the project with Manila Water and Suez.

“Megawide is committed to partnering with experts such as Suez to help deliver first-world industrial EPC projects for our clients and the country,” he said.

Suez will apply its innovative MeteorTM Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) and GreendafTM technologies to help cut operating costs and installation space compared to conventional methods.

The plant will meet stringent national standards exceeding EU requirements to reduce adverse impact on Manila Bay and Pasig River and environmental footprint. This MBBR plant will also be the biggest of its kind in the country.

