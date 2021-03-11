Converge profits sizzle with working remotely as tailwind

MANILA, Philippines — The unprecedented spike in demand for broadband services from people working and studying at home propelled earnings of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. in 2020, making it one of the rare pandemic winners last year.

Net income after tax sizzled 74% year-on-year to P3.4 billion in 2020, the company reported to the stock exchange on Thursday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) — another measure of financial health — soared a larger 76% on-year to P8.2 billion.

Despite that feat, shares in Converge closed down 1.83% to P17.18 each on Thursday.

But the sterling financial results nonetheless capped a banner year for Converge, also among the few firms that braved pandemic uncertainties to go public in October last year. That closely-watched initial public offering raised P13 billion, the second highest so far on record.

Capital raised, in turn, funded the company’s expansion beyond its Luzon base toward the rest of the archipelago. Over 55,000 fiber optic cables were built last year, more than doubling the 2019 backbone. That translated 316 cities getting reached by Converge from just 149 in the previous year.

A broader reach clearly trickled down to more returns. Consolidated revenues grew over 71% annually to P15.7 billion, with those coming from residential customers doubling to P12.6 billion from the same period. Connections from enterprises also delivered, with revenues on this segment up a smaller 9% on-year to P3 billion.

Growth in residential business came on the back of a 96% annual bump in household subscribers to 1 million. An estimated 6.1 million homes were connected to Converge as of end-2020, prompting the firm to also “double” the number of its customer service agents and “scale up” repair teams— who, over the past year, had been bombarded by netizens complaining of bad service.

“As the home became both office and classroom amid the global pandemic, we further accelerated our fiber network rollout to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to more Filipinos, reaching underserved and unserved areas in the country,” Dennis Anthony Uy, chief executive and not to be confused with Davao tycoon Dennis Uy, was quoted as saying in the statement.

The ultimate goal is to cover 55% of households nationwide by 2025 and to do this, Converge would this year spend P20 billion in areas in Visayas and Mindanao where it is not currently present.

Once completed, Converge’s services in these places should become available commercially by the second half of 2021. Once live, the company’s overall customer base is seen to expand to 1.6-1.7 million by yearend.

“Converge has built a fiber network that's ready to serve the expected sustained demand for quality high-speed broadband,” Uy said.