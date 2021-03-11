#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Petron incurs P11.4 billion loss in 2020
Last year’s P11.4 billion net loss compares to a net income of P2.3 billion in 2019.
STAR/ File

Petron incurs P11.4 billion loss in 2020

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - March 11, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Petron Corp. incurred a net loss of P11.4 billion last year, but it expects to recover this year as fuel demand increases.

Last year’s P11.4 billion net loss compares to  a net income of P2.3 billion in 2019.

Full-year consolidated sales volume stood at 78.6 million barrels, down 27 percent from 107 million barrels in 2019.

Revenues declined by 44 percent to P286 billion, reflecting the impact of the pandemic on Petron’s financial performance.

Petron, however, noted that its second half financial numbers showed signs of recovery.

In the fourth quarter, the oil firm registered consolidated revenues of P69.6 billion, marking two straight quarters of growth after experiencing a historic slump in the second quarter due to the pandemic’s economic impact.  This represented a 46 percent increase from the P47.7 billion reported in the second quarter, Petron’s hardest hit quarter last year.

Petron also saw consolidated sales volume reach 19.08 million barrels during the quarter despite the general community quarantine (GCQ) extension in key cities in the country and another conditional movement control order in Malaysia. This marks a 6.6 percent increase from the second quarter sales of 17.9 million barrels.

As a result, Petron posted a consolidated net income of P1.2 billion in fourth quarter due to increased volumes and inventory holding gains as prices began to rally towards year-end.

However, refining margins remained soft which challenged the economic viability of the company’s Philippine operations.

“We have been working hard to minimize the impact of the pandemic on our business and our performance in the second half of 2020 proves that we are moving in the right direction. We look forward to sustaining our recovery as we anticipate higher demand and a more stable industry situation with an end to this crisis finally in sight,” Petron president and CEO Ramon Ang said in a statement.

The compan looks forward to significant demand recovery this year and plans to resume refining by the second half of the year.

“We continue to implement various cost saving efforts but tax efficiency is another critical area that should improve. Our AFAB registration will help make our refining business more competitive and financially viable as soon as demand recovers,” Ang said.

Petron’s 180,000 barrels per day refinery—the only remaining refining facility in the country—produces high-value petroleum products and petrochemicals capable of supplying 40 percent of domestic demand.

The Bataan refinery was shut down in May last year to give way to maintenance activities on major process units and to mitigate the impact of low fuel demand and poor refining margins. It resumed operations in October.

Petron again placed its Bataan refinery on economic plant shutdown in February “considering that the refining business remains challenging both here and around the world.”

The shutdown proceeded even after the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) approved in December Petron’s application to make its Bataan refinery one of the registered enterprises of the freeport zone.

FAB-registered enterprises are entitled to avail of fiscal incentives under Special Economic Zone Act of 1995 or Omnibus Investment Code of 1987. This will benefit the company in the form of better timing on the payment of VAT which shall be upon withdrawal of the products from the refinery.

PETRON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After curfews, checkpoints threaten to stage a comeback
After curfews, checkpoints threaten to stage a comeback
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
The police are not ruling out manning the roads again, but businesses are worried.
Business
fbfb
Legacy phones unsupported as Dito's high tech bites back
Legacy phones unsupported as Dito's high tech bites back
By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Old phones may not be compatible to Dito's services.
Business
fbfb
Pandemic worsens already declining FDI under Duterte
Pandemic worsens already declining FDI under Duterte
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Foreign direct investments marked their third straight year of decline in 2020 after the coronavirus crisis prompted investors...
Business
fbfb
Petron eyes restart of Philippines' oil refinery in Q2
Petron eyes restart of Philippines' oil refinery in Q2
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
The Ang-led oil firm's refinery produces 180,000 barrels of oil a day.
Business
fbfb
Appreciating Pinoy talents
By Boo Chanco | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
After being sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago in St. Paul Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chess Grandmaster Wesley So said taking on US citizenship “doesn’t mean that I don’t love the Phil...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines needs more financing amid pandemic uncertainty
Philippines needs more financing amid pandemic uncertainty
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Developing countries such as the Philippines will need greater financing moving forward amid the pandemic’s uncertain...
Business
fbfb
FDI inflows slump 25% to $6.54 billion
FDI inflows slump 25% to $6.54 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments slumped to its lowest level in five years after contracting by 24.6 percent...
Business
fbfb
No takers for rediscounting facility
No takers for rediscounting facility
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Banks snubbed anew the peso rediscounting loan facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in January amid the massive P2...
Business
fbfb
Index ekes out gains amid volatile trades
Index ekes out gains amid volatile trades
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks managed to eke out gains at the last minute to close higher anew amid a volatile trading session, traders said.
Business
fbfb
PSBank triples bad loans provision
PSBank triples bad loans provision
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Philippine Savings Bank, the thrift arm of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., tripled its provision for potential loan losses...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with