IPOPHL extending assistance program for patent protection

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is extending a program that provides assistance to those seeking global patent protection by waiving fees until the end of the year.

In a statement yesterday, the IPOPHL said its Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filing assistance program is extended until Dec. 31 to benefit more inventors exploring opportunities in global markets.

Under the PCT filing assistance program, qualified beneficiaries enjoy waived fees for an international search (IS) report identifying the existing patents and prior art which may affect an invention’s patentability, amounting to $400 for small entities and $1,000 for big entities.

Fees are also waived for the international preliminary examination (IPE) report or an initial assessment of an application’s novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability, set at $200 for small entities and $500 for big entities.

In addition, beneficiaries can get technical consultation regarding the PCT system and the application process under the program.

The PCT is a cost-efficient international filing system which allows single-application for protection of invention patents or utility models (UMs) in some or in all of the 153 contracting states.

“As we encourage our inventors to think global, we must equip them with the necessary tools to make this leap. IPOPHL’s PCT filing assistance program contributes to this goal in that it handholds under-resourced inventors throughout the process of securing protection of their inventions across their foreign markets of choice,” IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba said.

“With their inventions or UMs patented, our Filipino inventors can advance in the global competition with greater ease as they are assured of exclusive rights over the making, using, offering for sale, selling, or importing of their inventions without their license,” he said further.

Bureau of Patents director Lolibet Medrano said the extension of the program would also promote IPOPHL as a competent authority designated by the World Intellectual Property Organization for preparation of IS and IPE reports.

After the Philippines was designated as an IS authority and IPE authority in 2017, Barba said the IPOPHL has been upskilling examiners.

At present, there are only 23 IS or IPE authorities in the world.

Since its launch in May 2019, the program has supported about 24 PCT resident filers.