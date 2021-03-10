#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

IPOPHL extending assistance program for patent protection

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - March 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is extending a program that provides assistance to those seeking global patent protection by waiving fees until the end of the year.

In a statement yesterday, the IPOPHL said its Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filing assistance program is extended until Dec. 31 to benefit more inventors exploring opportunities in global markets.

Under the PCT filing assistance program, qualified beneficiaries enjoy waived fees for an international search (IS) report identifying the existing patents and prior art which may affect an invention’s patentability, amounting to $400 for small entities and $1,000 for big entities.

Fees are also waived for the international preliminary examination (IPE) report or an initial assessment of an application’s novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability, set at $200 for small entities and $500 for big entities.

In addition, beneficiaries can get technical consultation regarding the PCT system and the application process under the program.

The PCT is a cost-efficient international filing system which allows single-application for protection of invention patents or utility models (UMs) in some or in all of the 153 contracting states.

“As we encourage our inventors to think global, we must equip them with the necessary tools to make this leap. IPOPHL’s PCT filing assistance program contributes to this goal in that it handholds under-resourced inventors throughout the process of securing protection of their inventions across their foreign markets of choice,” IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba said.

“With their inventions or UMs patented, our Filipino inventors can advance in the global competition with greater ease as they are assured of exclusive rights over the making, using, offering for sale, selling, or importing of their inventions without their license,” he said further.

Bureau of Patents director Lolibet Medrano said the extension of the program would also promote IPOPHL as a competent authority designated by the World Intellectual Property Organization for preparation of IS and IPE reports.

After the Philippines was designated as an IS authority and IPE authority in 2017, Barba said the IPOPHL has been upskilling examiners.

At present, there are only 23 IS or IPE authorities in the world.

Since its launch in May 2019, the program has supported about 24 PCT resident filers.

IPOPHL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Factories snap delicate ascent to recovery in January
Factories snap delicate ascent to recovery in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The volume of production index (VoPI) shrank 16.7% year-on-year in January, worse than the 12% slump the previous month.
Business
fbfb
OECD hikes global growth forecast on vaccines, US stimulus
OECD hikes global growth forecast on vaccines, US stimulus
By Eve Szeftel | 7 hours ago
The Paris-based group of developed economies now expects the global economy to grow by 5.6%, up from its December foreca...
Business
fbfb
Appreciating Pinoy talents
By Boo Chanco | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
After being sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago in St. Paul Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chess Grandmaster Wesley So said taking on US citizenship “doesn’t mean that I don’t love the Phil...
Business
fbfb
Jobs return stunted as inflation forces search for bigger incomes
Jobs return stunted as inflation forces search for bigger incomes
By Prinz Magtulis | 14 hours ago
The unemployment rate stayed 8.7% in January as the ranks of unemployed Filipinos grew.
Business
fbfb
Think new!
By Boo Chanco | March 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The President said we will probably recover by 2023. That seems a long time away, but it isn’t. That is hardly enough time for us to prepare to live in a new normal that is decidedly better than the old.
Business
fbfb
Latest
GDP seen to gain traction in Q2
GDP seen to gain traction in Q2
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The anticipated economic rebound in the country would finally take shape in the second quarter, but a full-year recovery would...
Business
fbfb
Last-minute bargain hunting lifts PSEi higher
Last-minute bargain hunting lifts PSEi higher
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Stock prices remained generally weak yesterday, but bargain hunting on selected issues late in the session lifted the main...
Business
fbfb
Fitch warns banks of risks from falling property prices
Fitch warns banks of risks from falling property prices
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Fitch Ratings has raised a red flag about the possible continued decline in property prices which may further aggravate the...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy earnings surge to P3.75 billion
AC Energy earnings surge to P3.75 billion
By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
AC Energy Corp. saw its net income surge to P3.75 billion last year on account of the full-year contribution of its power...
Business
fbfb
Factory output drops faster in January
Factory output drops faster in January
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
Manufacturing output declined at a faster pace in January as most industry groups suffered a contraction, the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with