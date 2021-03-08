#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
pse
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE/Released

Inflation fans investor worries as PSEi tanks to lowest in March

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 6:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation fears continued to outweigh recovery prospects in investors’ radar, prompting the Philippine Stock Exchange to sink to its lowest level this month so far on Monday.

Investors retreated on the first day of trading week, sending the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) down 1.81% to 6,756.92. The broader all-shares index lost a bigger 1.9%.

All eyes were on inflation as world crude prices, already rallying on expectations that the global recovery will boost demand, jumped more than 2% Monday . This came on top of a 4% gain on Friday after a missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry fanned concerns of a shortage. 

Brent crude— a global benchmark for oil prices— breached $70 a barrel and is now trading at levels not seen since the pre-pandemic May 2019. At home, rising oil costs is compounding food supply constraints to push inflation beyond the government’s target for two straight months already. 

“Rising COVID-19 cases and the rising inflation and the rising oil prices is dampening investor sentiments,” Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank Inc., said in a Viber message.

The mood at PSEi reflected that of most of the region, which after starting the week on a high note, closed in the red territory. Markets in Hong Kong ended 1.9% lower, while Shanghai closed down 2.3%. Equity markets in Tokyo, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta also suffered from selling pressure. 

Outliers were markets in Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai and Bangkok which all rose. In European trade, London, Frankfurt, and Paris all opened strongly. 

Inflation was fast taking center-stage in the global recovery efforts that an initial regional upswing set off by a forecast-busting US jobs report and the Senate's approval of President Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion stimulus package quickly reversed. For Beatrice Lopez, equity analyst at Regina Capital, even this good news from the world’s safe haven hurt the Philippines.

“Overnight, US economic data showed signals of economic recovery. This, plus the Phase 5 coronavirus relief bill, likely drove investors to the US markets,” Lopez said in a separate Viber message.

Broken down, financials led the pack of losers at home after shedding 3.29%. This was followed by mining and oil (-3.06%), property (-2.59%), industrial (-1.66%), holding firms (-1.29%) and services (-0.49%).

Decliners beat advancers, 201 against 38, while 29 companies ended flat. A total of 7.2 billion shares worth P9.9 billion were traded during the day.

Moving forward, Ravelas expects inflation-induced panic to persist on the trading floor this week. “If rising cases persist and oil rallies farther. A fall below the 6,700 levels on the index could see 6,300/6,500 levels. Watch this space,” he said.

Lopez agreed. “Sector-wise the weakness can also be seen across the board. Technical-wise, the indicators are showing bearishness, so the index will likely test its support this week.”

PHILIPPINE INFLATION PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Think new!
By Boo Chanco | March 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The President said we will probably recover by 2023. That seems a long time away, but it isn’t. That is hardly enough time for us to prepare to live in a new normal that is decidedly better than the old.
Business
fbfb
Doctors to the rescue
By Wilson Sy | March 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Our country finally commenced its vaccine rollout last week. Initially, there was low acceptance of Sinovac for various reasons.
Business
fbfb
Globe completes VoLTE activation
Globe completes VoLTE activation
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has completed the activation of Voice over LTE or VoLTE in all cities and towns within Metro Manila and...
Business
fbfb
PSEi may gain ground this week
PSEi may gain ground this week
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Share prices are expected to climb this week on continued market optimism over vaccine rollout in the country, analysts...
Business
fbfb
Meralco&rsquo;s telco arm to expand in Visayas and Mindanao
Meralco’s telco arm to expand in Visayas and Mindanao
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Radius Telecoms Inc., the telecommunications unit of Manila Electric Co., is eyeing to further expand in Visayas and Mindanao...
Business
fbfb
Latest
In poll, pandemic-stricken employers found willing to hike pay
In poll, pandemic-stricken employers found willing to hike pay
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Eighty-two percent of 233 Philippine firms plan to increase workers’ salaries this year, up from 61% in 2020.
Business
fbfb
Solaire operator's 'invite-only' tack barely recoups lost wagers
Solaire operator's 'invite-only' tack barely recoups lost wagers
By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
For all of 2020, Bloomberry Resorts operated at a net loss of P8.3 billion from profits in 2019.
Business
fbfb
Pork, chicken price caps to stay in Metro Manila and there only
Pork, chicken price caps to stay in Metro Manila and there only
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
“Though the price ceiling may not ensure full compliance by the traders and retailers, it is still an effective deterrent...
Business
fbfb
Diokno, undeterred by inflation, is keeping his easy-money policy
Diokno, undeterred by inflation, is keeping his easy-money policy
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
“The current accommodative monetary policy will continue,” BSP chief Benjamin Diokno said in a text message on...
Business
fbfb
Banks&rsquo; NPL ratio rises anew to 3.7% in January
Banks’ NPL ratio rises anew to 3.7% in January
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The asset quality of Philippine banks deteriorated anew as the industry’s gross non-performing loan ratio increased...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with