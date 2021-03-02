LIST: Dito's pilot areas in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE 12:34 p.m., March 2) — From 17, the much-touted pilot of Dito Telecommunity's commercial services will now happen in 15 areas in the Visayas and Mindanao come March 8.

Last week's announcement of 17 initial locations for Dito's services was a "mistake," the company admitted, and it turned out there would only be 15. Nonetheless, the list provided to the media on Tuesday showed the telco start-up's plans to dedicate initial services in Cebu and Davao, the centers of business and commerce in Visayas and Mindanao, respectively.

By Monday next week, Dito will come online in the following areas:

Metro Cebu

1. Carcar

2. Cebu City

3. Consolacion

4. Danao

5. Liloan,

6. Mandaue

7. Minglanilla

8. Naga

9. San Fernando

10. Talisay

Metro Davao

1. Panabo

2. Tagum

3. Carmen

4. Davao City

5. Digos

About 20 Dito physical stores are being constructed, 10 would be completed and opened in time for the commercial rollout. These establishments will sell SIM cards, phone and broadband lines, among others by that day.

The telco company, backed by China and owned by Davao-based tycoon Dennis Uy, targets to become available nationwide by the second quarter.

Shares in Dito CME Holdings Corp. were trading down 5.21% at P15.28 each as of 12 noon. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

Editor's note: Added Dito's reason for lower number of locations.