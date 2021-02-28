#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Landbank expands presence in Mindanao
The ATM and CDM center established in Damulog, Bukidnon will serve the banking needs of communities in the southern part of Bukidnon and North Cotabato, as well as other municipalities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
STAR/File

Landbank expands presence in Mindanao

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - February 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines opened its first offsite ATM and cash deposit machine (CDM) center in Mindanao as it seeks to further strengthen its presence in unbanked and underserved municipalities.

The ATM and CDM center established in Damulog, Bukidnon will serve the banking needs of communities in the southern part of Bukidnon and North Cotabato, as well as other municipalities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The center was established in partnership with the local government of Damulog which constructed the building that houses the terminals and provided for the free use of space and utilities for the next 20 years.

Landbank has a total of 2,316 ATMs and 168 CDMs nationwide.

In recent years, the bank has been improving its services in remote areas by expanding its branch and ATM network and offering innovative services to reach more clients in underserved communities.

Earlier this month, the bank announced it would open 23 new branches and branch-lite units and deploy an additional 190 ATMs this year.

This will grow Landbank’s network to 500 branch and branch-lite units nationwide and its ATM network by over 2,500 by yearend.

Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said that even with the increased use of its e-banking channels, its branch network and other physical touch points remain equally important especially in the countryside.

LANDBANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Domestic interest rates are tracking a surprise surge in US yields overnight on Friday, but the government expects this to...
Business
fbfb
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Short-term foreign funds that entered the Philippines exceeded those that exited in January, as the start of mass vaccinations...
Business
fbfb
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Sy family's two listed banks capped a turbulent 2020 that tested the local banking industry's resilience amid a pandemic-induced...
Business
fbfb
Flamin hot
By Francis J. Kong | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
At the Hustle, Zachary Crockett from my favorite online news-commentary platform wrote a story about a Mexican immigrant son in Southern California.
Business
fbfb
PNR scraps P921 million train line purchase deal with China firm
By Richmond Mercurio | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Railways has scrapped its P921-million contract with a Chinese firm for the purchase of new standard gauge diesel multiple unit trains for its Bicol line.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Group questions effectiveness of additional cost on car imports
Group questions effectiveness of additional cost on car imports
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Consumer advocacy group Laban Konsyumer Inc. is questioning the effectiveness of the provisional safeguard measures on passenger...
Business
fbfb
Landbank expands presence in Mindanao
Landbank expands presence in Mindanao
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines opened its first offsite ATM and cash deposit machine center in Mindanao as it seeks...
Business
fbfb
Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed
Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy and Department of Agriculture (DA) will pilot renewable energy projects in the agriculture and fishery...
Business
fbfb
MSMEs sell over P360 million via Go Lokal!
By Louella Desiderio | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Sales generated through the Go Lokal! market access program for micro, small and medium enterprises have reached over P360 million as of November last year, the Department of Trade and Industry said.
Business
fbfb
Robinsons Retail income down 25%
By Iris Gonzales | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., the listed retail arm of the Gokongwei Group, posted a net income of P2.9 billion last year, down 25.2 percent from 2019.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with