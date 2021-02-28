#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Leading people during the downturn

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong (The Philippine Star) - February 28, 2021 - 12:00am

“Cost-cutting measures are in place. Preservation of resources. Cut down on marketing and training; these are expenses we do not need during the downturn.” These are familiar expressions running in many business organizations. Why do all these things and terms strike a sense of nostalgia with me?

That is the privilege of having gone through similar economic downturns in the past. It indeed reminds me of the knee-jerk reactions business organizations would do when a crisis strikes. And being an entrepreneur myself, I would say “rightly so!” because of the initial shock and the necessity of preserving cash. But history serves as a good teacher – but only if the student is willing to learn. Hindsight is 20-20 vision – but only when we are eager to see.

Many organizations that embarked on these measures may have recovered through the initial shocks. But what they may not have realized is that stop-gap-measures are not long-term strategies. When the economy rebounded, they found themselves losing their lead and market share and their people unprepared to take on new opportunities that would open up. In marketing, the age-old adage applies. “Out of sight, out of mind.” Successful companies are building their brands even during the downturn. The difference here is that they are doing marketing creatively and resourcefully. And what about training? With digital platforms, future-focused companies are now actively engaged in utilizing these tools to train and prepare their people and equip them with the readiness to explore and exploit opportunities when the economy opens. Marketing? You still have to build your brand. Training? You still have to equip, empower, and enable your people and even more so today, as you prepare them to take the lead when the economy opens up.

Pandemic or no pandemic, this leadership principle remains the same. When products and services are alike, the only competitive advantage your business will have is that your people will have to outthink, outperform, outsmart, out behave, and outsell competitors.

If these were normal times, we would have sent our people to the industry’s leading conferences if the virus is not there and had the budget to do so. However, in these challenging economic times, we need to be creative and resourceful. We have to find more imaginative ways to equip them as leaders. Here are some suggestions:

1. Address their stresses and challenges

Provide the people with webinars on achieving physical, mental, relational, and fiscal wellness. Guide on how to do Remote Work effectively. These training pieces should not come with a strict instructional set of teaching but with an inspirational and encouraging tone that can uplift their spirit and provide them with the knowledge to navigate the new work norm and environment. It has been said that “Any training that does not include the emotions, mind, and body is incomplete; knowledge fades without feeling.”

2. Lead by listening

Many leaders are fast and driven to impart what they know, but they may be too slow to learn about the issues, challenges, or people’s strengths and contributions. Reverse the process by first studying and observing the strong suits of your teammates. Then, lead by listening. Good leaders have mastered the art of asking questions that prompt people to develop their solutions and guide them as they design their systems for getting the job done. John Holt said, “The biggest enemy to learning is the talking teacher.”

3. Let their ideas fly faster

Empowering people means equipping people. Leaders provide a safe environment for their people to voice out their ideas. If the ideas presented are worth implementing, then lessen the bureaucracies and egos and make things happen. William Pollard says: “It is the responsibility of leadership to provide opportunity, and the responsibility of individuals to contribute.”

4. Provide them tools

Provide the team with relevant articles and update them with developments. Point them to webinars or online conferences that can equip them with the knowledge and information to deal with the situation now and poise them to take the lead tomorrow. Training may at first look like time is wasted, and it drags down productivity. But the principle to consider is that in order to bring another up to speed, specific tasks may have to be sacrificed in the short term to equip people for the long term properly.We want our people to have a vision of hope. To equip them now and poise them to explore and exploit future opportunities once the economy turns. Support that vision with provisions to avoid frustration.

There is a myriad of things happening that we do not understand. But as the old saying goes: “Life can only be understood backward, but it must be lived forwards.”

 

 

(Connect with Francis Kong at ww.facebook.com/franciskong2. Or listen to “Business Matters” Monday to Friday at 8:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. over 98.7 DZFE-FM ‘The Master’s Touch,’ the classical music station.)

ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Domestic interest rates are tracking a surprise surge in US yields overnight on Friday, but the government expects this to...
Business
fbfb
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Short-term foreign funds that entered the Philippines exceeded those that exited in January, as the start of mass vaccinations...
Business
fbfb
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Sy family's two listed banks capped a turbulent 2020 that tested the local banking industry's resilience amid a pandemic-induced...
Business
fbfb
Flamin hot
By Francis J. Kong | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
At the Hustle, Zachary Crockett from my favorite online news-commentary platform wrote a story about a Mexican immigrant son in Southern California.
Business
fbfb
PNR scraps P921 million train line purchase deal with China firm
By Richmond Mercurio | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Railways has scrapped its P921-million contract with a Chinese firm for the purchase of new standard gauge diesel multiple unit trains for its Bicol line.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Group questions effectiveness of additional cost on car imports
Group questions effectiveness of additional cost on car imports
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Consumer advocacy group Laban Konsyumer Inc. is questioning the effectiveness of the provisional safeguard measures on passenger...
Business
fbfb
Landbank expands presence in Mindanao
Landbank expands presence in Mindanao
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines opened its first offsite ATM and cash deposit machine center in Mindanao as it seeks...
Business
fbfb
Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed
Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy and Department of Agriculture (DA) will pilot renewable energy projects in the agriculture and fishery...
Business
fbfb
MSMEs sell over P360 million via Go Lokal!
By Louella Desiderio | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Sales generated through the Go Lokal! market access program for micro, small and medium enterprises have reached over P360 million as of November last year, the Department of Trade and Industry said.
Business
fbfb
Robinsons Retail income down 25%
By Iris Gonzales | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., the listed retail arm of the Gokongwei Group, posted a net income of P2.9 billion last year, down 25.2 percent from 2019.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with