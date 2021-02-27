BPI merger with thrift unit completed in a year

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) expects the completion of its merger with thrift bank subsidiary BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) by January next year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, BPI said its board of approved the plan of merger last Wednesday, subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

The merger plan would be subject to the approval of at least two-thirds of the BPI shareholders during their annual meeting scheduled on April 22. The approved plan would then be submitted to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other regulatory agencies for approval.

Under the plan, the merger between BPI and wholly owned BFSB would become effective on Jan. 1, 2022 or when the SEC issues the certificate of merger.

BPI said both banks would conduct their respective businesses in substantially the same manner as previously conducted prior to the effective date.

BPI would also shoulder the fees and costs related to the planned consolidation.

The basis of determining BPI shares to be issued pursuant to the merger is the net asset value of BFSB as of end 2020 over the share price of BPI as of Dec. 29, 2020.

The merger of BPI and BFSB would create considerable value to the customers, employees and shareholders as client of both banks would have access to all the products via all the digital and physical channels.

The employees of the merged entity would also have the ability to work across a larger and more varied bank.

Furthermore, the potential synergies would also create shareholder value.

“As One BPI, our 8.5 million customers will be able to enjoy the full suite of the BPI group’s products, via all our digital and physical channels. Similarly, as One BPI, our employees will have the ability to work across a larger, more varied bank, while having continuity of tenure and job level,” BPI president and chief executive officer and BFSB chairman Cezar Consing said.

The merger would also prime the bank to seize emerging opportunities and ultimately enhance the overall banking experience of customers.

He said the reduction in the gap in regulatory reserve requirements between commercial banks and thrift banks was also a factor in the timing of the transaction. “