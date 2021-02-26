#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
Also known as "hot money", portfolio investments enter and leave markets with ease because they are highly sensitive to both local and international developments. If risks emerge, investors tend to immediately pull out their funds.
File

Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Short-term foreign funds that entered the Philippines exceeded those that exited in January, as the start of mass vaccinations around the world soothes risk aversion among investors.

Foreign portfolio investments registered a net inflow of $98 million in the first month of the year, a reversal from $524 million net outflows recorded in December, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Friday. A net outflow indicates more foreign funds left than entered. 

Also known as “hot money,” portfolio investments enter and leave markets with ease because they are highly sensitive to both local and international developments. If risks emerge, foreign investors tend to immediately pull out their funds from the local market.

"Markets are excited about the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts that reduced new COVID-19 cases globally," Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said in an e-mailed commentary.

Broken down, gross inflows in January amounted to $952 million, down 12.2% month-on-month. Year-on-year, gross inflows crashed by a bigger 23%.

Data showed 62.1% of these short-term bets were placed in publicly-listed companies with interests in property, banking, food, beverage, tobacco and information technology as well as holding firms. The remaining 37.9% was invested in government securities like Treasury bonds and bills.

The United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Luxembourg and Hong Kong were the top five investor countries for the month, cornering 83.4% of total.

Meanwhile, gross outflows eased 46.9% on a month-on-month basis to $854 million, with the US receiving 71.7% of funds that headed for the exit. Compared to the same period last year, gross outflows sagged 50.4%.

For Ricafort, the arrival of vaccines in the country and further easing of movement restrictions could stoke hot money inflows in the coming months. "Arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shots and eventual rollouts especially in the coming months of 2021 could help reduce new COVID-19 cases and help justify additional measures to further re-opening of the economy," he said.

HOT MONEY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Economic health iffy without vaccines
By Boo Chanco | February 26, 2021 - 12:00am
The country’s economic managers are getting pretty nervous about the economy’s health.
Business
fbfb
Auto firms to hike prices as additional duties take effect
Auto firms to hike prices as additional duties take effect
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Consumers planning to buy vehicles should be prepared to pay more as automotive firms Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. and Isuzu...
Business
fbfb
BOP reverts to deficit
BOP reverts to deficit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Philippines started 2021 with a net outflow of dollars as the government’s balance of payments position reverted...
Business
fbfb
SMC continues talks to settle payments for Ilijan power plant
SMC continues talks to settle payments for Ilijan power plant
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. said it would continue to negotiate with the government even after getting rejected for imposing a new condition...
Business
fbfb
GameStop share ride: Shooting star or rocket to the moon?
GameStop share ride: Shooting star or rocket to the moon?
By Daniel Hoffman | 7 hours ago
After rocking the stock market at the end of January due to a speculative buying frenzy, shares in video game store chain...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Increase in biodiesel blend to 5% backed
Increase in biodiesel blend to 5% backed
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
A move to increase coco biodiesel blend to five percent will translate into significant cost savings for motorists, according...
Business
fbfb
Philippines fails to improve ranking on equal opportunities for women
Philippines fails to improve ranking on equal opportunities for women
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has failed to improve in giving women equal economic opportunities, with the pandemic reinforcing gender inequalities...
Business
fbfb
Export rebound seen to hasten return to pre-pandemic growth
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 26, 2021 - 12:00am
A stronger economic recovery in the third and fourth quarters due to the expected rebound in exports may hasten the return of the Philippines back to pre-pandemic level by the third quarter of 2022, according to...
Business
fbfb
Government plans to borrow P160 billion in March
Government plans to borrow P160 billion in March
By Czeriza Valencia | 17 hours ago
Despite rising rates, the Bureau of the Treasury plans to raise P160 billion from the local bond market next month to take...
Business
fbfb
Philippines targets over $14 million sales from Asia’s biggest F&B expo
By Louella Desiderio | February 26, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines is targeting to generate over $14 million worth of sales as it takes part in Asia’s largest food and beverage event in Japan next month, the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with