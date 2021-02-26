JG Summit strengthens digital platform

MANILA, Philippines — JG Summit Holdings Inc., the investment holding firm of the Gokongwei family, continues to strengthen its digital platform as it entered into a partnership with Darwinbox, a leading HR tech provider.

The partnership will result in JG Summit completely automating its HR processes to empower employees and the organization to always be future-ready.

“We believe that going digital is the way forward and we are happy to have partnered with new-age and innovative HR solution provider Darwinbox, the human capital management solutions provider of choice of Asian conglomerates and multinational corporations in the region for their digital transformation initiatives. Their mobile-first and futuristic platform will play a critical role in bringing the digital agility and experience we intend to offer our employees,” said JG Summit president and CEO Lance Gokongwei.

Gokongwei said digitalization would be a key enabler for the company as it pursues its goal to solidify its position among the largest conglomerates in the Philippines.

“Our people are central to all the processes in our organization and we can only succeed through their collective and individual contributions. With Darwinbox we will be able to deliver and fulfill this to help us achieve our HR goals faster and smarter,” Gokongwei said.

Darwinbox is a new-age, hire-to-retire solution that enables organizations to engage, empower and ultimately unleash the highest potential of their people.

At present, Darwinbox serves more than 500 Asian enterprises and more than one million employees in the platform. The company has recently been backed by the world’s largest cloud player – Salesforce.

Phase 1 of this partnership will benefit thousands of employees across the group’s companies by bringing all the HR functions to one digital platform.