WB: Women should lead in post-COVID-19 recovery stage

MANILA, Philippines — Global economies, particularly low and middle income such as the Philippines, should consider women as part of their central strategies for economic recovery in a post-pandemic world.

In the latest World Bank blog, World Bank Group president David Malpass and Melinda Gates of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said women could have a big impact on economic recovery if gender gaps would be addressed.

“When the 2008 recession hit, few asked how stimulus measures would affect women compared with men. That approach won’t work for the COVID-19 crisis,” they said.

“With the right policies, countries can rebuild stronger and more inclusively. As they respond to the biggest challenge of our generation, they should view women as central builders of a stronger post-COVID world,” they said.

The World Bank noted that women have been hardest hit by the lockdowns as they tend to be heavily employed in vulnerable sectors such as retail, restaurants and hospitality.

Most of them also work in informal jobs that lack employment protection and have no social safety net.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the reduction in incomes and livelihoods and the recent spike in inflation due to the pandemic have further heightened the role of women in households.

And the wider reopening of the economy will help address this as there will be more sustainable solutions to the economic challenges amid the pandemic.

“This is in terms of increased capacity of many industries, leading to increased production, sales, income livelihood, more employment opportunities for both the formal and informal economy, as well as more economic activities that help the government to collect more tax revenues that may be used to finance more COVID-19 programs,” Ricafort said in a text exchange.

In particular, the World Bank said countries should accelerate the digitization of government identification systems, payment platforms and other critical services in partnership with the private sector.

Malpass and Gates said governments should remove barriers to women’s full inclusion in the economy, whether as entrepreneurs or employees.

“In economies with the strictest pandemic lockdowns, women-owned companies were 10 percentage points more likely to close than those owned by men. That’s not surprising as most women-owned businesses tend to be smaller,” they said.

Malpass and Gates also argued that closing gender gaps in entrepreneurship would help reduce poverty, create jobs and spur growth and innovation.

“Governments should target lines of credit and other forms of finance to women-owned businesses, boost the creation of e-commerce platforms to enable female entrepreneurs to access markets and help business incubators to overcome biases when it comes to investing in women-owned businesses,” they said.