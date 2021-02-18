Stakeholders cast doubts on petitioners vs car imports

MANILA, Philippines — Stakeholders yesterday questioned whether labor group Philippine Metalworkers Alliance (PMA), which petitioned the imposition of safeguard measure on motor vehicle imports, can represent the domestic industry as the Tariff Commission (TC) is undertaking its probe to determine if the provisional duty should be made definitive.

The TC is aiming to submit its report on its probe on the safeguard measure on vehicle imports to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) by June.

During the preliminary conference held as part of the TC’s probe to see the merits of imposing a definitive safeguard measure on vehicle imports, lawyer Rodolf Britanico, who represents the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, questioned if the PMA has the power of attorney from all the manufacturers to represent the domestic industry as he cited Section 6 of the Safeguard Measures Act.

Section 6 of the Safeguard Measures Act provides that any person belonging to or representing the domestic industry may file a petition for the safeguard measure to remedy the injury or prevent the threat of injury from increased imports of products under consideration to the local industry.

PMA, which is registered with the Department of Labor and Employment, is a national union of automotive, iron and steel, electronics, and electrical sectors, including affiliates in key automotive industry players.

“I believe the PMA is not a domestic producer. So if it is not a domestic producer, it has no responsibility, it has no personality to file this petition,” Britanico said.

Lawyers representing Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) also raised the same concern during the conference.

“We also agree that the qualification of the petitioner in this case is certainly a jurisdictional issue and we reserve our right to put this forth in our position paper,” Jacqueline Tan, counsel for MMPC said.

In response, TC commissioner Ernesto Albano said the commission assumes administrative regularity as the petition went through the DTI.

“We presume administrative regularity, so we accepted the investigation as such. And even so, assuming, arguing you are right, the DTI in fact, can motu proprio, initiate a safeguard investigation. So probably, what happened was they thought the presentation of the labor unions, which it really affects them because of loss of employment, the DTI must have felt that in fact there is a need to investigate,” he said.

Section 6 of the Safeguard Measures Act also provides that the DTI Secretary may initiate a preliminary safeguard investigation if there is evidence that increased imports of a product are causing serious injury to the domestic industry.

TC commissioner Marissa Maricosa Paderon said the concerns raised by the stakeholders would be studied by the commission.

Last Feb. 5, the TC commenced its formal investigation on the safeguard measures on motor vehicle imports after receiving a request from the DTI.

The DTI imposed a provisional safeguard measure in the form of a cash bond amounting to P70,000 per unit of an imported passenger car and P110,000 for every imported light commercial vehicle unit as it found higher vehicle imports are causing serious injury to the domestic motor vehicle manufacturing industry based on its preliminary investigation of a petition filed by PMA.

Collections of the provisional safeguard measures which started on Feb.1, would be in place for 200 days.

Paderon said that as part of the investigation, stakeholders would be given until March 11 to submit their position papers.

The petitioner will also have to submit its adjustment plan on that same date.

Public hearings on the case are scheduled to be held from April 26 to 30, while the submission of final position papers is on May 10.

TC will be submitting its formal investigation report on the case to the DTI on June 3.