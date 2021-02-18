Term deposit rates rise amid RTB offering

MANILA, Philippines — Term deposit rates rose across the board yesterday as banks continued to swarm the liquidity absorption facility amid the ongoing Retail Treasury Bond (RTB) offering by the national government, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said the Term Deposit Facility (TDF) was oversubscribed with tenders for both the seven- and 14-day term deposits reaching P739.38 billion versus the lowered volume of P600 billion.

“The BSP offered P600 billion in the TDF auction, lower than the P630-billion offering in the previous week, in line with liquidity conditions amid the Bureau of the Treasury’s RTB offering,” Dakila said.

The Treasury is offering the three-year bonds to retail investors until March 4. It sold an initial P221.22 billion to small investors and P284.18 billion to government securities eligible dealers during the rate-setting auction.

Bids for the seven-day tenor amounted to P258.93 billion and exceeded the lowered P200-billion offering, while tenders for the 14-day term deposits reached P480.45 billion versus the lowered P400 billion volume.

Dakila said the weighted average interest rates for both tenors were slightly higher.

The yield of the seven-day term deposits inched up by 1.567 basis points to 1.6310 percent at the TDF auction yesterday from last week’s 1.6154 percent.

Likewise, the 14-day term deposits fetched 1.6443 percent or 1.796 basis points higher than the 1.6264 percent last week.

He added the range of accepted yields remained low and narrow at 1.59 to 1.698 percent for the seven-day and 1.59 to 1.793 percent for the 14-days.

The results of the auction reflect market participants’ search for yields amid ample financial system liquidity. Moving forward, the BSP’s monetary operations will continue to be guided by its assessment of liquidity conditions and market developments,” Dakila said.

The central bank’s Monetary Board decided to keep interest rates at an all-time low of two percent despite the breach in its two to four percent target last January when inflation shot up to 4.2 percent due to higher oil and food prices.

To cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the BSP emerged as one of the most aggressive central banks in the world, slashing interest rates by 200 basis points to an all-time low of two percent and lowered the reserve requirements for banks.