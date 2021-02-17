#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Most economies to return to growth by 2023
Shearing
STAR/File

Most economies to return to growth by 2023

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - February 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the fallout from the pandemic, most economies stand to return to their pre-pandemic growth trends by 2023 up to 2024, said London-based think tank Capital Economics.

In a new note, Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing said the global recovery from the pandemic would not follow the path of past major crises during which economies experienced lengthy periods – years or decades – of much weaker growth.

“This has understandably led to fears that a similar fate awaits once the acute phase of the pandemic passes. But we think this time might really be different,” he said.

He argues that the pickup in new digital technologies can eventually lead to pickup in productivity despite the time it would take for structures and processes to adapt and harness the productivity benefits of these new technologies.

“Once this happens, the effects can be sudden and significant,” said Shearing.

In many countries, especially in advanced economies, government support schemes have minimized long-term scarring of labor markets.

And while some capital stocks have been temporarily rendered obsolete, such as airlines and office space, the pandemic is likely to spur investments in new areas such as digital technology, he said.

Finally, in contrast to previous crises, household and corporate balance sheets have actually strengthened during the pandemic.

“Accordingly, we doubt the pandemic will set the world economy on a permanently lower path of output and depress GDP over the long-term,” said Shearing.

“On the contrary, we think most economies will return to their pre-virus levels of output by next year, and to their pre-virus trends by 2023-24,” he said.

Other than a protracted period of depression, the legacy of the pandemic will be much higher public debt burdens and another decade of negative real interest rates that will keep public finances stable.

“If this requires governments and central banks to tolerate a moderately higher rate of inflation then they will do so,” Shearing said.

ECONOMICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte signs law on vehicles for bad loans so banks can lend
Duterte signs law on vehicles for bad loans so banks can lend
By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
The Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) is now a law under Republic Act 11523.
Business
fbfb
Jollibee partners with Yoshinoya to grow Japanese chain's local footprint
Jollibee partners with Yoshinoya to grow Japanese chain's local footprint
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 hours ago
The partnership’s goal is to open 50 new local stores “in the long term,” up from only three currently...
Business
fbfb
Sans broad vaccination, NEDA chief bats for economy to reopen further
Sans broad vaccination, NEDA chief bats for economy to reopen further
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
“We need to immediately shift to MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) for the entire Philippines. Perhaps starting...
Business
fbfb
PSE expects 7 new listings
PSE expects 7 new listings
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange sees at least seven companies going public this year despite lingering uncertainties brought...
Business
fbfb
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
This means the likes of Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. are not permitted to install connections to Twin Oaks residents,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Consumer spending to fuel bounceback – Fitch unit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Robust household spending is seen fuelling a strong rebound from a pandemic-induced recession last year, the research unit of the Fitch Group said.
Business
fbfb
SM Prime income drops 52% in 2020
By Iris Gonzales | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Property giant SM Prime Holdings reported a consolidated net income of P18 billion last year, down 52 percent from P38.1 billion posted in 2019.
Business
fbfb
JFC forms JV with Yoshinoya
JFC forms JV with Yoshinoya
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the listed food conglomerate, continues to take a big bite out of the fastfood market with its 50/50...
Business
fbfb
Working hours
By Boo Chanco | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Looking out my window in the morning reveals a traffic flow on C-5 that seems to be getting back to pre-pandemic rush hour level.
Business
fbfb
Fires in a submarine
By Tony F. Katigbak | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
As unprepared as we appear to have been for 2021, the weeks are going by pretty quickly and we have yet to see real concrete improvements and solid plans for navigating economic recovery, vaccine rollout, and plans...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with