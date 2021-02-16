#VACCINEWATCHPH
Sans broad vaccination, NEDA chief bats for economy to reopen further
Commuters line up to enter a bus on October 8, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Sans broad vaccination, NEDA chief bats for economy to reopen further

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — With vaccination yet to start on the pledged month it was supposed to, the Philippines’ top economic planner has renewed calls to relax existing restrictions as early as next month as the economy struggled to get its groove back.

“We need to immediately shift to MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) for the entire Philippines. Perhaps starting March 1,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua told President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised Cabinet meeting late Monday evening.

Duterte, which typically announces the monthly quarantine status days before the succeeding month begins, has yet to decide on the matter. For this month, eight areas including Metro Manila are under a stricter GCQ, while the rest of the archipelago are under MGCQ. 

Sought for further comment, Chua again called for a balancing, this time of managing coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) as well as hunger, a direct result of a still elevated joblessness that ended 2020 at a record-high of 10.4%. 

But when asked what the use of lifting restrictions is if inoculations have not started, something observers have said are key to restoring confidence, the socioeconomic planning chief said vaccines alone are not enough. “We need a package: vaccine, public transport availability, reducing restrictions, all to improve job prospects,” he said in a Viber message.

On Tuesday afternoon, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines had already secured all its needed jabs to achieve herd immunity, but none of those have yet to arrive and for this month, the government has set to vaccinate healthcare workers using initially vaccine donations.

The delays in vaccination, in turn, threaten the government’s ambitious recovery plan to grow the economy between 6.5-7.5% this year, following a historic 9.5% slump that shrank the size of the economy back to 2016 levels.

For Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, chair of the House ways and means committee, any reopening to help the economy will be futile without vaccinations taking place since that means consumers, whose represent 70% of the economy, are most likely to stay home for fear of catching the virus.

“Opening is one thing, getting customers to spend is another,” he said in a statement.

“Ultimately, I do not disagree with the proposal to reopen more sectors, but its impact will be very marginal compared to expediting vaccination,” Salceda explained.

Fitch Solutions, a unit of Fitch Group which also assesses creditworthiness, agreed, saying that while on the baseline it sees household consumption rebounding this year with employment gaining ground, the risk of a slow vaccine rollout abounds that can potentially stop this from materializing.

On face value, Fitch Solutions project consumer spending to grow 5.7% year-on-year in 2021, up from a 7.9% contraction last year.

“The recovery in household spending will be reliant on the successful inoculation of the population and the gradual easing of restriction measures” Fitch Solutions said in a commentary sent to reporters on Tuesday.

“Our core view is that a COVID-19 vaccine will become available in three main groups. If supply or immunization roll-out is disrupted, or a sizeable part of the nation's population refuses the vaccine, then restrictions on movement and business operations would be extended and thus delay our recovery projections,” it explained.

