Jollibee returns to profit in Q4

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) plans to put up more stores overseas in a bid to recover strongly from the negative impact of the pandemic as it returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020.

After three straight quarters of losses, JFC posted a net income of P2 billion in the fourth quarter, still 34.5 percent lower than the previous year’s P3.12 billion.

For the full year, JFC slumped to its first annual loss in almost 30 years at P11.5 billion, from a P6.43-billion income in 2019.

System-wide sales reached P175.9 billion last year, down 27.8 percent from P243.8 billion generated in 2019 as the pandemic forced the closures of most of its outlets.

Fourth quarter sales were also down 31.9 percent to P49.5 billion, compared to the P72.7 billion generated the prior year.

The slower business last year was a result of permanent store closures and lower sales per store due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JFC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

JFC also noted that its 2019 audited consolidated financial statements were restated to reflect the additional gain of P1.1 billion, resulting from the finalization of the independent third party valuation of intangibles in 2020, relative to the acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

In terms of geographical location, the JFC Group generated profit in the fourth quarter in all areas – Philippines, China, North America (Philippine brands), Europe, Middle East, Africa and other parts of Asia, including Highlands Coffee in Vietnam.

JFC CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said the company generated profits across all territories.

“We have significantly improved the Smashburger and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® businesses that they are now in a reasonable position to start generating profit in 2021. Our strong profit recovery shows our organization’s capability to execute complex and massive undertaking in a very short time like the business transformation,” he said.

He said JFC looks forward to sustained recovery of the business as the world gradually returns to normalcy, aided by the introduction of new vaccines.

“We plan to open 400 plus new stores worldwide, most of which will be outside of the Philippines, particularly in North America, Vietnam and China. We aim for very strong sales and profit recovery in 2021 versus 2020. In 2021 and the years ahead, JFC’s sales and profit growth will be driven by its international business. We believe that out of this pandemic, we will emerge as a stronger business and organization,” he said.