#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Jollibee returns to profit in Q4
After three straight quarters of losses, JFC posted a net income of P2 billion in the fourth quarter, still 34.5 percent lower than the previous year’s P3.12 billion.
STAR/File

Jollibee returns to profit in Q4

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) plans to put up more stores overseas in a bid to recover strongly from the negative impact of the pandemic as it returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020.

After three straight quarters of losses, JFC posted a net income of P2 billion in the fourth quarter, still 34.5 percent lower than the previous year’s P3.12 billion.

For the full year, JFC slumped to its first annual loss in almost 30 years at P11.5 billion, from a P6.43-billion income in 2019.

System-wide sales reached P175.9 billion last year, down 27.8 percent from P243.8 billion generated in 2019 as the pandemic forced the closures of most of its outlets.

Fourth quarter sales were also down 31.9 percent to P49.5 billion, compared to the P72.7 billion generated the prior year.

The slower business last year was a result of permanent store closures and lower sales per store due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JFC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

JFC also noted that its 2019 audited consolidated financial statements were restated to reflect the additional gain of P1.1 billion, resulting from the finalization of the independent third party valuation of intangibles in 2020, relative to the acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

In terms of geographical location, the JFC Group generated profit in the fourth quarter in all areas – Philippines, China, North America (Philippine brands), Europe, Middle East, Africa and other parts of Asia, including Highlands Coffee in Vietnam.

JFC CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said the company generated profits across all territories.

“We have significantly improved the Smashburger and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® businesses that they are now in a reasonable position to start generating profit in 2021. Our strong profit recovery shows our organization’s capability to execute complex and massive undertaking in a very short time like the business transformation,” he said.

He said JFC looks forward to sustained recovery of the business as the world gradually returns to normalcy, aided by the introduction of new vaccines.

“We plan to open 400 plus new stores worldwide, most of which will be outside of the Philippines, particularly in North America, Vietnam and China. We aim for very strong sales and profit recovery in 2021 versus 2020. In 2021 and the years ahead, JFC’s sales and profit growth will be driven by its international business. We believe that out of this pandemic, we will emerge as a stronger business and organization,” he said.

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jollibee trims 2020 losses with last-minute profit swing
Jollibee trims 2020 losses with last-minute profit swing
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Jollibee capped 2020 with a net loss amounting to P11.5 billion, a reversal from P7.3 billion net income recorded in the preceding...
Business
fbfb
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
This means the likes of Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. are not permitted to install connections to Twin Oaks residents,...
Business
fbfb
Peso pierces through P47-level to a dollar, strongest since Sept. 2016
Peso pierces through P47-level to a dollar, strongest since Sept. 2016
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The local currency closed at 47.93 against the greenback, 11.5 centavos stronger than Thursday’s finish of 48.038. It...
Business
fbfb
Converge shares spike as deal talks with Musk's SpaceX confirmed
Converge shares spike as deal talks with Musk's SpaceX confirmed
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Shares in the company of Pampanga-based businessman Dennis H. Uy surged 20% at the opening bell to P20 each before paring...
Business
fbfb
PSE expects 7 new listings
PSE expects 7 new listings
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange sees at least seven companies going public this year despite lingering uncertainties brought...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Remittances resilient, shrink just below 1%
Remittances resilient, shrink just below 1%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances shrank by just less than one percent last year despite the displacement of close to half a million overseas Filipino...
Business
fbfb
ING sees strong Q2 GDP rebound
ING sees strong Q2 GDP rebound
1 hour ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank said the Philippines is in for a strong bounceback with a double-digit growth in the second...
Business
fbfb
Peso strongest in 4 years as forex reserves ease
Peso strongest in 4 years as forex reserves ease
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso yesterday pierced the 47 to $1 level to hit its strongest level in more than four years as the country’s foreign...
Business
fbfb
Index stays in the red on last-minute selling
Index stays in the red on last-minute selling
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks continued on a downtrend yesterday as investors remained cautious, opting to take profits from the market’s recent...
Business
fbfb
Converge exploring satellite tech of SpaceX
Converge exploring satellite tech of SpaceX
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Pure end-to-end fiber internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is exploring latest technologies to bring high-speed...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with