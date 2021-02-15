Peso pierces through P47-level to a dollar, strongest since Sept. 2016

MANILA, Philippines — The peso opened the week breaking through the P47 to a dollar barrier on Monday, rallying to its strongest level in over 4 years after investors cheered plans to allow more economic activities to proceed.

The local currency closed at 47.93 against the greenback, 11.5 centavos stronger than Thursday’s finish of 48.038. It was also the peso’s firmest finish since September 22, 2016 when it ended trading at 47.83.

Local financial markets were closed last Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday, and an upsurge in volume left unprocessed over the long weekend may have played a role on the peso’s strong performance. Dollars traded more than doubled to $1.5 billion on Monday from Thursday’s $727.5 million.

Yet at the same time, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said foreign exchange investors were also betting big on recovery with the government announcing over the weekend the reopening of cinemas, arcades, and other leisure businesses— the latest set of establishments permitted to resume business after widespread lockdowns.

“Foreign demand for the ongoing retail Treasury bonds sale also likely helped prop up the peso,” Ricafort said in a text message, pertaining the ongoing RTB sale that will run until March 4.

Whether or not the rally will be sustained on Tuesday remains less clear, however, especially after Metro Manila mayors opposed restarting the cinemas over fears of virus spread in closed spaces, and the national government responding with a delay in the scheduled reopening to March 1.

Since the pandemic struck, economic managers have tried to paint the peso’s strength as a positive development that supposedly signaled the economy’s firm footing against the catastrophe brought by the health crisis.

On one hand, there is truth to this and a firmer peso would temper rising inflation that hit a 2-year high in January since that means fewer amount of pesos being spent to buy dollars and settle imports. Emilio Neri Jr., lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, shared this possibility. “Looks like PHP is being used as an inflation anchor,” Neri said in a tweet.

But he also warned against doing this, saying using the currency as protection against accelerating prices “may backfire” in the form of “eroded” margins for importers, families of overseas Filipinos receiving foreign earnings, as well as business process outsourcing firms getting the same.

The last two are critical consumption drivers since dollar earnings from abroad that get converted into pesos give additional purchasing power to their recipients. Earlier in the day, the central bank reported last year’s remittances declined a slower 0.8%, partly because Filipinos abroad are trying to compensate for losses brought by the peso’s firmness.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, meanwhile believes that weak dollar demand, because of tepid imports, will persist this year and keep the peso’s value elevated. This is not good news since anemic imports signal consumption is yet to pick up, giving less reasons to traders to ship in more goods because supply is sufficient.

“For the first 2 months of the year, we’re not seeing a lot of corporate demand just yet for the dollar mainly reflecting the poor economic environment and the lack capital formation,” Mapa told a press conference on Monday. ING Bank is expecting the local unit to further strengthen to P47.78 against the dollar this year.

Inflation, as a result, may benefit, allowing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) some leeway to keep rates steady, as it did last week.

“We expect this cost-side inflation to prevail in the next few months. I think the BSP is sort of preparing the market for that,” Mapa said.

“It does seem like they’re willing to accommodate a little more inflation given that hiking at this point in time given the recovery would be detrimental,” he added.