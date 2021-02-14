JG Summit taps data analytics

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-owned JG Summit Holdings Inc. and global measurement company NielsenIQ announced a strategic alliance to help gauge changing consumer behavior and improve customer experience.

The collaboration is a first in the Philippines and it introduces an advanced analytics platform (AAP) that will uncover insights about market demands and transactions to help improve shopping experience.

The partnership between JG Summit unit Data Analytics Ventures Inc. (DAVI) and NielsenIQ seeks to identify the right price, promotional campaigns, and product assortment to provide better value for Robinsons loyalty members.

DAVI chief executive officer Jojo Malolos said this would help widen the understanding of the “swiftly changing Filipino consumer behavior.”

“We have to go deeper into shopper insights. Through loyalty data, we are able to understand the spending habits of our shoppers and connect the dots to identify new programs to enrich our customer’s lives. These insights can immediately be acted upon through personalized campaigns tailored for specific individuals,” Malolos said.

In addition, the use of new data analysis tools allows retailers like Robinsons Supermarket to work with manufacturers and brands in growing fast moving consumer goods categories in its stores.

“The advanced analytics platform is being rolled out with clients around the region including Thailand and Hong Kong,” said Alex Morgan, executive director of NielsenIQ Consumer Intelligence in Asia.

The AAP uses easy-to-read dashboards, text summaries and online help to enable users to gain maximum insight and productivity sourced from DAVI’s data hub.

“We are very excited that NielsenIQ’s best-in-class and robust analytics platform will equip us to make stronger, relevant and more responsive marketing and merchandising recommendations to our network of partner suppliers,” said Robina Gokongwei Pe, president and CEO of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

Gokongwei said that through the collaboration, the group would be able to enhance the development of products and services to meet the needs of Robinsons Rewards members.

Robinsons Retail is the second largest multi-format retailer in the country.