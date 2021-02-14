Isla LPG steps up campaign vs illegal cylinder refillers

MANILA, Philippines — Local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplier Isla LPG Corp. is stepping up its drive to raise awareness against unlawfully refilled and marketed cylinders amid recent and continued illegal activities.

Isla LPG said it is addressing illegal refillers of Solane-branded LPG tanks through consumer awareness and by engaging in brand protection activities such as raids and confiscation in partnership with local authorities.

“The first activity is actually more effective. If consumers are able to differentiate and stop patronizing illegal channels, the illegal trade will not flourish,” the company said in an e-mail response.

Customers, according to Isla, can differentiate authentic cylinders from illegal ones by sourcing them from authorized outlets and channels.

Under brand protection activities, the company puts seals on the cylinders with differentiated markings to identify whether the cylinders are legitimately filled.

Isla LPG is in “constant discussions with the DOE on implementing better regulations to protect consumers against this illegal trade.”