Bus firm remains bullish on business prospects this year

MANILA, Philippines — Bacolod-based transport firm Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC) remains bullish about the business prospects this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s top official said.

In a statement, YGBC chairman and president Leo Rey Yanson said despite the challenges faced in 2020, the business remains strong and resilient.

“The group remains committed to providing the riding public with the most reliable means of public transportation,” Yanson said.

Yanson has recently been named chairman and president of three YGBC subsidiaries: Goldstar Bus Transit Inc. (GBTI), Ceres Transport Inc. (CTI) and Cagayan de Oro-based Rural Transit (Mindanao) Inc.

YGBC is considered the largest public transport company in the country operating some 4,800 buses nationwide manned by 18,000 employees.

Before the lockdown the group used to transport over 700,000 passengers daily under the operations of various subsidiaries.