Sales of Mercedes-Benz S-Class picking up pace

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Auto Nation Group Inc. (ANG), the general importer and distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, parts and accessories in the Philippines, said sales of  S-Class remain robust despite the pandemic.

ANG said the flagship vehicle of Mercedes-Benz  continues to enjoy strong demand from business executives.

“It is often described as the businessman’s executive chauffeur car of choice,” the company said.

The company sold 25 units of the S-Class last year, just slightly lower than the 30 units sold in 2019, data from ANG showed.

The S-Class has an impressive level of luxury, state-of-the-art technology, high level of comfort and ground-breaking safety systems.

Users noted that the S-Class embodies the automotive essence of a lifestyle characterized by the highest possible standards of mobility and individuality.

On the inside, modern luxury is manifested in maximum quality of materials and workmanship.

For one, the interior of the S-Class has sophisticated surfaces, tasteful materials and displays that appear to float freely.

The lighting atmosphere with 64 colors creates emotionally appealing contrasts and structures the interior into levels.

“Indeed, the S-Class is more than just a car. Extensive digitalization also makes it the most reliable chauffeur, the most attentive concierge, and the most personal assistant you could ever wish for on the road,” the company said.

The vehicle features COMAND Online which consists of infotainment, navigation and communications features.

Information is shown on a 12.3-inch high-resolution media display and Smartphones can be integrated into the vehicle & on-board computer and display system using Android Auto.

For the air conditioning, the S-Class is equipped with a thermotronic system that provides individually adjustable ventilation comfort for each passenger.

The drive is equipped with intelligent capabilities through the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive.

“The S-Class relieves the strain, particularly in stressful situations. The S-Class. Confident, supremely assured, and business-like, it cements its position as the benchmark of premium car in its class,” the company  said.

ANG, founded by businessman Felix Ang, who is also behind the CATS Group, is responsible for strengthening the positioning of the Mercedes-Benz brand in the Philippine market.

It fulfills its retail operations through three exclusive dealerships: CATS Motors, Inc., Automotive Icon, Inc. and Global Star Motors Corp.

