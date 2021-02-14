#VACCINEWATCHPH
ePLDT fortifies enterprise cybersecurity
ePLDT said the eOC would further strengthen the cybersecurity of business operations and fortify the holistic IT management of enterprises.
STAR/ File

ePLDT fortifies enterprise cybersecurity

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - February 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The information and communications technology arm of PLDT Enterprise is bolstering its capabilities to safeguard businesses with the introduction of the ePLDT Operations Center or eOC.

ePLDT said the eOC would further strengthen the cybersecurity of business operations and fortify the holistic IT management of enterprises.

It said the eOC assures business owners that its critical business operations are well taken care of, while also helping them elevate their efficiency.

“The group assures that enterprises are safeguarded because ePLDT is also obsessive-compulsive in providing only the best services for our customers,” said Jovy Hernandez, president and CEO of ePLDT and SVP and head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

“eOC will definitely address all these issues as it brings together all your needs in an affordable package designed especially for your business,” Hernandez said.

With the shift to digital technology fueled by the global health crisis, there has been an increase need to heighten cybersecurity and protection for business owners, especially with remote work as the new normal.

ePLDT said the eOC is capable of providing these solutions, with globally-aligned practices and experts ensuring safeguards are in place and the complexities of businesses are simplified.

The company said it could also remotely operate and manage the performance and uptime of enterprises’ critical machines with customer-specific service level agreements.

