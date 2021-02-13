#VACCINEWATCHPH
Exporters seek delay of mandatory container weighing
Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the issues surrounding the proposed policy on mandatory weighing of export containers should be addressed first so that it can be efficiently and effectively carried out.
STAR/ File

Exporters seek delay of mandatory container weighing

(The Philippine Star) - February 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) wants the proposed mandatory weighing of export containers suspended, questioning whether the policy can be implemented properly amid the pandemic and other urgent issues facing exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the issues surrounding the proposed policy on mandatory weighing of export containers should be addressed first so that it can be efficiently and effectively carried out.

Ortiz-Luis said they want to make sure the measure does not inflict further economic damage or undermine the survival and competitiveness of exporters and MSMEs.

The mandatory weighing of export containers is consistent with the principles of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea-Verified Gross Mass (SOLAS-VGM) requirement.

SOLAS already has safety regulations that require shippers to declare the gross weight of the container to ensure the safety of people, ships and cargo, but the introduction of VGM in 2016 added a level of security and safety to the procedure.

But Ortiz-Luis pointed out that there are still concerns that have to be resolved before the policy on mandatory weighing could be implemented.

He said that, for one, the cost of mandatory weighing should not be shouldered by exporters and MSMEs, who continue to struggle to survive the impact of the pandemic.

Ortiz-Luis suggested that the additional procedure “be fully subsidized by government” or “serve as additional complimentary service of the port operators.”

Philexport also pushed for calibrated and certified weighing facilities to be designated in strategic areas, especially outside the ports, to help avoid congestion and delays that can negatively affect shipment schedules and export costs.

“For MSMEs, a delay or cancellation of an order is enough to close their companies especially in this pandemic where we continue to struggle with many other issues,” Ortiz-Luis said.

The policy could also make the traffic situation in Metro Manila worse, leading to delays and penalties for MSMEs and exporters, he said.

Implementation of the mandatory weighing of export containers could also affect production schedules, especially for fresh food and produce where timeliness is a major concern.

For her part, Elsa dela Paz Valenzuela, deputy executive director of the Export Development Council, said the proposed mandatory weighing of export containers is a “redundant and costly process” since certified operators are already weighing the containers at the port for a fee.

“Moreover, this new policy will entail an additional cost burden on the part of the shippers (especially MSMEs) who will be required to invest in VGM calibrated/certified equipment to comply with this proposed regulation,” she said.

