Cebu Air sets stock rights price
Cebu Air said the indicative timeline for the dividend rate and conversion price-setting date is on Feb. 15, and the indicative timeline for the listing date is March 29.
Cebu Pacific Air website

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Air Inc., the operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, has set the offer price of its convertible preferred shares stock rights offering at P38 to P45 apiece.

The company earlier this month redenominated its planned $250 million stock rights offering to Philippine peso to allow wider participation from all potential eligible shareholders, particularly its retail shareholders.

The offer will now be up to P12.5 billion convertible preferred shares.

Cebu Air said the indicative timeline for the dividend rate and conversion price-setting date is on Feb. 15, and the indicative timeline for the listing date is March 29.

The offer period will run from March 3 to 9.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offer to strengthen its balance sheet by providing liquidity to address its financial liabilities.

Some P4.81 billion has been allocated for repayment of an advance by JG Summit Philippines Ltd., while P3.91 billion is intended to be used for aircraft operating lease payments due this year.

Another P3.33 billion will be allocated for principal debt repayments due this year, and P384 million for general corporate purposes, which are primarily for passenger refunds in case cash inflows from operations become insufficient as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact to health and travel-related concerns.

Given the mounting losses due to the pandemic, Cebu Air last year announced plans to raise up to $500 million in fresh capital, which will involve the issuance of up to $250 million in new convertible preferred shares, as well as another $250 million in privately placed convertible bonds.

Cebu Air’s fundraising exercise is seen to “enable the company to navigate the current environment and thrive in the new normal.”

