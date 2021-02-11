#VACCINEWATCHPH
MSMEs urged to tap COVID-19 loans
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said MSMEs can tap loans under the P10-billion Bayanihan COVID-19 Assistance to Restart Enterprises (CARES) program being implemented by the DTI’s financing arm, Small Business (SB) Corp.
STAR/ File

MSMEs urged to tap COVID-19 loans

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is urging micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to avail of a lending program which has approved P2.35 billion worth of loans to help businesses recover and strengthen their operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said MSMEs can tap loans under the P10-billion Bayanihan COVID-19 Assistance to Restart Enterprises (CARES) program being implemented by the DTI’s financing arm, Small Business (SB) Corp.

“We encourage all MSMEs across the country in all regions to consider taking the step in reopening or reconfiguring your respective businesses. The features of the Bayanihan CARES loan are intended to allow entrepreneurs to restart their businesses with ample elbow room.  There is no need to worry about loan repayments for one year. There is also no need to worry about escalating financing costs,” he said.

SB Corp. president and chief executive officer Luna Cacanando said 21,659 loan applications worth P2.35 billion have been approved as of Feb.9.

Lopez said the loan application process has been made easier by simplifying the documentation and doing away with traditional requirements given the ongoing pandemic.

“We have streamlined the application process and made it online to ensure that more businesses are able to avail of this service. SB Corp. completes its evaluation of loan requests within seven working days, even faster if the documents are complete. Submission of documents such as BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) tax return can fast-track approval,” he said.

“There is currently no backlog on its loan evaluation work contrary to what other reports say. We are even promoting the program to more MSMEs applicants,” he said.

Apart from the loan applications and evaluation, loan releases are also done online, but can be done physically if requested by the applicant.

The program is available to MSMEs, cooperatives, hospitals, and tourism businesses that have been in operation for at least one year.

Repatriated or returning overseas Filipino workers looking to start a business may also apply for a loan under the CARES program after taking some training.

MSMEs that intend to apply may submit their loan requests through www.BayanihanCARES.ph.

To learn more about the program, business owners may call the CARES Hotline at 8651-3333, and at 1-800-10-651-3333 (nationwide toll-free) or visit any of the DTI offices and Negosyo Centers.

