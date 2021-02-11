#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Converge extends fiber network

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pure end-to-end fiber internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has more than doubled its fiber network last year despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, putting the company on track to meet its target of reaching more than half of the country’s households by 2025.

Converge said it has made available high-speed broadband internet to more areas in the country with its fiber network reaching over 55,000 kilometers as of end-2020.

The company was able to add more than 28,300 kms of fiber optic cables last year, expanding its fiber network by 107 percent from about 26,600 kms at the end of 2019.

“We have been accelerating the expansion of our fiber optic network because we wanted to reach the underserved and unserved areas in the country which are longing for fiber-fast internet service,” Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

“The community quarantine regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic that made people rely more on their internet service for work and study at home have only made our mission to deliver fiber-fast broadband to a greater number of Filipinos more urgent,” Uy said.

With its fiber infrastructure, Converge said it has made available nearly 2.7 million fiber to the home ports for broadband customers nationwide.

The company’s residential subscribers have reached over one million as of end-2020, nearly double from around 529,000 the previous year.

“We are well on track to meeting our goal of reaching over 15 million or 55 percent of Philippine households by 2025 and ready to serve the high-speed broadband requirements of the majority of our people,” Uy said.

As of December 2020, Converge recorded 6.1 million homes passed, accounting for 25 percent of total households in the country.

Converge said it is implementing its so-called “Go Deep” and “Go National” strategies for its network expansion.

With its “Go Deep” strategy, Converge aims to penetrate unserved and underserved areas within its existing customer base.

For the “Go National” scheme, the company intends to complete within the year the expansion of its network coverage nationwide by connecting Luzon with Visayas and Mindanao through a primary domestic fiber backbone.

Converge last month deployed its third core backbone node to further improve customer internet experience and its ability to address outages.

From June 2020 to December 2021, Converge expects to incur capital expenditures of about P30 billion to expand its domestic fiber footprint nationwide and secure additional access to international connectivity.

ICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdowns derail Philippines' tourism rise
Lockdowns derail Philippines' tourism rise
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
The Philippines’ nascent tourism industry suffered a huge setback last year from pandemic-induced lockdowns that pulled...
Business
fbfb
While still under study, MMDA chair cool to bike lanes along EDSA
While still under study, MMDA chair cool to bike lanes along EDSA
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"Just one mistake, someone might get run over. It's a highway, and you can't avoid those challenges in safety. We're...
Business
fbfb
Losing to Vietnam
By Boo Chanco | February 10, 2021 - 12:00am
There had been a lot of talk about charter change to remove provisions that supposedly discourage foreign investors from pouring capital here.
Business
fbfb
Converge more than doubles fiber network in 2020
Converge more than doubles fiber network in 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Listed broadband service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. managed to expand its fiber network last year by over twofold...
Business
fbfb
How Marcos recruited his economic managers
By Gerardo P. Sicat | February 10, 2021 - 12:00am
The dialogue began with each one of us explaining how they were recruited.
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP extends zero spread on rediscount loans
BSP extends zero spread on rediscount loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended anew the zero spread on its peso rediscount loans by another three months to...
Business
fbfb
Stocks rise further ahead of policy meeting on rates
Stocks rise further ahead of policy meeting on rates
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices rose for a fifth consecutive session yesterday as investors load up their portfolio ahead of a rate-setting meeting...
Business
fbfb
Metro Manila office vacancy to rise to 12.5% this year
Metro Manila office vacancy to rise to 12.5% this year
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila office vacancy is expected to increase to 12.5 percent this year, the highest since 2003, as Philippine offshore...
Business
fbfb
Residential sector to grow despite pandemic
Residential sector to grow despite pandemic
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Sta. Lucia Land Inc., a publicly-listed subdivision developer, expects the residential sector to continue growing despite...
Business
fbfb
Uncle Xi and the world
By Iris Gonzales | February 11, 2021 - 12:00am
What did Uncle Xi really tell the world in Davos? He spoke of world peace, goodness to mankind, justice and all that jazz, but what’s the underlying message?
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with