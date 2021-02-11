Converge extends fiber network

MANILA, Philippines — Pure end-to-end fiber internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has more than doubled its fiber network last year despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, putting the company on track to meet its target of reaching more than half of the country’s households by 2025.

Converge said it has made available high-speed broadband internet to more areas in the country with its fiber network reaching over 55,000 kilometers as of end-2020.

The company was able to add more than 28,300 kms of fiber optic cables last year, expanding its fiber network by 107 percent from about 26,600 kms at the end of 2019.

“We have been accelerating the expansion of our fiber optic network because we wanted to reach the underserved and unserved areas in the country which are longing for fiber-fast internet service,” Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

“The community quarantine regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic that made people rely more on their internet service for work and study at home have only made our mission to deliver fiber-fast broadband to a greater number of Filipinos more urgent,” Uy said.

With its fiber infrastructure, Converge said it has made available nearly 2.7 million fiber to the home ports for broadband customers nationwide.

The company’s residential subscribers have reached over one million as of end-2020, nearly double from around 529,000 the previous year.

“We are well on track to meeting our goal of reaching over 15 million or 55 percent of Philippine households by 2025 and ready to serve the high-speed broadband requirements of the majority of our people,” Uy said.

As of December 2020, Converge recorded 6.1 million homes passed, accounting for 25 percent of total households in the country.

Converge said it is implementing its so-called “Go Deep” and “Go National” strategies for its network expansion.

With its “Go Deep” strategy, Converge aims to penetrate unserved and underserved areas within its existing customer base.

For the “Go National” scheme, the company intends to complete within the year the expansion of its network coverage nationwide by connecting Luzon with Visayas and Mindanao through a primary domestic fiber backbone.

Converge last month deployed its third core backbone node to further improve customer internet experience and its ability to address outages.

From June 2020 to December 2021, Converge expects to incur capital expenditures of about P30 billion to expand its domestic fiber footprint nationwide and secure additional access to international connectivity.