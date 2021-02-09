Alsons to raise P2 billion to settle old debts, fund water project

MANILA, Philippines — Alcantara-led Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR) is planning to raise P2 billion in new debt to repay old liabilities and partially finance a new project.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it received ACR's application for the planned offering, which represents the first tranche of the company's bigger P3-billion commercial paper program.

These papers will be offered in two series payable in 182 days and 364 days, filing documents showed.

Deducting applicable fees and expenses, net proceeds from the sale is expected to be approximately P1.88 billion, which ACR plans to use to settle maturing obligations in the first and second quarters of the year. Funds would also be spent on a hydro project development project in Zamboanga del Norte.

"The Company’s issuance of (commercial papers) is also opportunistic. Access in the CP will depend on the interest environment during the time of issuance," the company wrote in its registration statement.

"No portion of the proceeds will be used to acquire major assets or finance the acquisition of other business nor will the proceeds be used to reimburse any officer, director, employee or shareholder for service rendered, assets previously transferred, and money loaned or advanced or otherwise," it added.

ACR's core businesses include power and property development. Its primary sources of income are dividends it receives from its subsidiaries.

ACR has investments in energy through its units namely Conal Holdings Corp., Alsing Power Holdings Inc., Alsons Renewable Energy Corp. and Alsons Thermal Energy Corp. Meanwhile, the company is engaged in property development through its subsidiaries Alsons Land Corp. and Kamanga Agro-Industrial Economic Development Corp.

On Tuesday, shares in ACR gained 2.24% to close at P1.37 each.