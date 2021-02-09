#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Stagflation unlikely despite current price surge â Moody's unit
Headline inflation – the rate of increase in the consumer price index – quickened to 4.2 percent from 3.5 percent in December 2020, the fastest since it hit 4.4 percent in January 2019.
STAR/ File

Stagflation unlikely despite current price surge — Moody's unit

Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is not suffering from stagflation and the risks of doing so in the future is nil as the economy is still expected to rebound despite what government said was a slow start this year.

“There is no reason to worry about stagflation. At least not yet,” Steven Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a research note on Tuesday.

When reached out for further comment, Cochrane added the risks of the Philippines falling to the unwarranted combo of recession and spiking prices is “small.” “Consumer spending and investment will likely accelerate economic growth through the rest of this year,” he said in an email.

Fears of the economy falling into stagflation were fanned last week by a government report that showed inflation soared to 4.2% year-on-year in January, which was not only a 2-year high but also breached the central bank’s annual 2-4% target for the year. This happened despite gross domestic product shrank a record 9.5% for all of 2020.

Stagflation happens when economic stagnation is compounded by expensive prices of basic goods and services, a double-whammy that presents a dilemma to policymakers trying to resolve both things that theoretically require different economic manuevers. 

Economic officials led by central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno already downplayed the likelihood of stagflation, saying spurts of monthly inflation should decelerate soon. Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua also pointed out over the weekend that the inflation target “is for the full year, not for the month.”

Cochrane, in his assessment, appeared to agree with the government’s observations. Indeed, one single inflation print hardly represents a trend, and for stagflation to be confirmed, he said a “persistent period” of high inflation, slow growth and massive unemployment should materialize.

“The Philippines economy right now is quite dynamic and does not fit these criteria,” he explained.

In addition, price upticks also appeared to be limited to the heavily weighted food products due to tight supplies of pork and vegetables, and do not necessarily spread to other commodities like education. Justifying this assessment, Cochrane cited the stable core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, that largely remained steady at 3.3% last month. 

For now, as lockdowns get eased and manufacturers begin to pick up some slack, supply shortages meeting “pent-up demand” that trigger inflation is only expected, but should taper down sooner rather than later. The jobless rate, which rose to 17.6% in April before going down to 8.7% in October, should go back to pre-pandemic levels of “about 5%.” 

At the same time however, Moody’s Analytics said inflation would likely continue to accelerate, although this will be driven by economic recovery and therefore does not meet the criteria for stagflation. Moody’s Analytics, a unit of Moody’s, itself projects gross domestic product to grow 6.8% year-on-year in 2021.

“There is no guarantee that inflation will not accelerate as the economy recovers,” he said.

“Indeed, monthly inflation may be volatile as demand improves in the coming year. But domestic production will also increase and should eventually catch up with improving demand,” Cochrane said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Threat of ‘stagflation’ is real
By Rey Gamboa | February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Filipinos will not be able to take any more suffering if higher prices of basic food items like chicken, pork, and vegetables will continue throughout the year while their sources of income under the “new normal”...
Business
fbfb
Pork issues force changes in Monterey operations
Pork issues force changes in Monterey operations
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is rationalizing its meat business operations as the local hog industry remains...
Business
fbfb
No Lopez loans condoned &ndash; DBP
No Lopez loans condoned – DBP
By Mary Grace Padin | 20 days ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies...
Business
fbfb
Banks' bad loans unexpectedly ease from record
Banks' bad loans unexpectedly ease from record
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
As a proportion of the entire loan book, local banks’ bad debt ratio eased from record-high to close 2020 at 3.61%,...
Business
fbfb
Higher ATM fees loom
Higher ATM fees loom
1 day ago
Philippine banks are set to implement the acquirer-based fees for ATM transactions starting April, resulting in higher charges...
Business
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;BSP to keep rates steady&rsquo;
‘BSP to keep rates steady’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Amid limited options, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is left with no choice but to keep interest rates steady on Thursday,...
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates decline further
T-bill rates decline further
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
Rates for short-term government securities continued their downward trend yesterday as market demand remained healthy amid...
Business
fbfb
More banks to charge higher ATM fees
More banks to charge higher ATM fees
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
More banks are set to impose higher fees for ATM transactions done by non-bank clients using their networks amid the shift...
Business
fbfb
Index stays above 7,000, investors cautiously optimistic
Index stays above 7,000, investors cautiously optimistic
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Stocks started the week slightly higher, echoing a rally in most Asian bourses, as investors remain cautiously optimistic...
Business
fbfb
Philippines current account seen to revert to deficit
Philippines current account seen to revert to deficit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Japanese investment bank Nomura expects the current account position of the Philippines to revert to a deficit this year due...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with