#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
S&P sees global credit losses hitting $909 billion
S&P lowered the projected credit losses of global banks to $1.8 trillion for 2020 and 2021 from the previous forecast of $2.1 trillion.
STAR/File

S&P sees global credit losses hitting $909 billion

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - February 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Credit losses of global banks are expected to rise to $909 billion this year due to deteriorating asset quality arising from pandemic-related defaults,  according to S&P Global Ratings.

In a report titled “Lower and later: The shifting horizon for bank credit losses,” the debt watcher said this year’s forecast is 1.9 percent higher than last year’s $892 billion.

Last year’s credit losses soared by 64 percent from $544 billion in 2019, ending a multi-year period of benign credit losses for banks globally even as economies continue to recover from the pandemic.

S&P lowered the projected credit losses of global banks to $1.8 trillion for 2020 and 2021 from the previous forecast of $2.1 trillion.

“Our expectations on the timing of these losses have also shifted into 2021 and beyond, reflecting both the ongoing pandemic and the resulting extensions of fiscal and other support to borrowers across much of the world,” it said.

The debt watcher sees higher credit losses for banks around the world, but lower than previously forecast for North America, China, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific.

“We expect major banks’ pre-provision earnings over the period will be able to absorb these credit losses, with some headroom. Still, further upticks could continue to weigh on banks ratings, and inevitably, some banks will incur net operating losses,” S&P said.

For 2022, S&P sees credit losses of global banks slipping by 4.6 percent to $867 billion.

It said credit losses over 2021 and 2022 could still be volatile as the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it would have large and long-lasting effects on bank asset quality.

“For 2022, we forecast credit losses will decrease slightly to around $870 billion, still well above recent pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, we expect that 2019 marked the end of a multi-year period of benign credit losses for banks globally, even as economies continue to recover from the pandemic,” it said.

For Asia-Pacific alone, S&P sees credit losses hitting $1.57 trillion from 2020 to 2022, of which China would account for more than half of total loans and more than three-quarters of the projected losses.

“Recoveries to pre-COVID-19 levels will likely be slow and uncertain, as in other regions. We expect that credit metrics for the region’s banking systems as a whole may not recover to 2019 levels until 2023,” S&P said.

S&P
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte wins stimulus, incentive battle with CREATE passage
Duterte wins stimulus, incentive battle with CREATE passage
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The House of Representatives and the Senate ratified on Wednesday the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises...
Business
fbfb
Bank lending falls for the first time in over 14 years
Bank lending falls for the first time in over 14 years
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Bank lending sank for the first time in over 14 years in December, highlighting the ineffectiveness of last year's aggressive...
Business
fbfb
PAL to let go of 2,300 employees in new round of layoffs
PAL to let go of 2,300 employees in new round of layoffs
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
“Approximately 2,300” employees of the Tan-led airline are either being let go or offered voluntary separation...
Business
fbfb
PLDT seeks government help on fiber safety
PLDT seeks government help on fiber safety
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is seeking cooperation from the government and other service providers to help in ensuring the safety...
Business
fbfb
Manufacturing vaccines
By Boo Chanco | February 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Dick Gordon had an interesting observation last week. The senator said that “in 1939, the Philippine Red Cross and the University of the Philippines donated vaccines for China.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Profit taking snaps strong two-day rally
Profit taking snaps strong two-day rally
By Iris Gonzales | 38 minutes ago
Share prices cut short a strong rally at the start of the week, slipping back in the red yesterday as investors opted to take...
Business
fbfb
Hope
By Iris Gonzales | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
How does one find hope in an exceptional time? Even President Duterte seems to be feeling hopeless these days. “We are sinking deeper and deeper,” he said.
Business
fbfb
Philippines, Russia eye cooperation on tax data capture
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines and Russia are exploring possible bilateral cooperation that could further improve the country’s tax administration and compliance.
Business
fbfb
EDC taps Mitsubishi Group for BacMan geothermal plant
By Danessa Rivera | February 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. has tapped two companies of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group to provide equipment and local support for the expansion project of its Bacon-Manito geothermal power plant.
Business
fbfb
Epson Singapore appoints regionall managing director
Epson Singapore appoints regionall managing director
38 minutes ago
Seiko Epson Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Siew Jin Kiat to the position of regional managing director for...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with