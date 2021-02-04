#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
MSME loans down 15% to P464.3 billion in end-September 2020
Latest data released by the central bank showed loans extended to MSMEs reached P464.35 billion as of end-September last year, P4.46 billion higher than the P547.02 billion in the same period in 2019.
BW Photo/File

MSME loans down 15% to P464.3 billion in end-September 2020

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - February 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Loans extended to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) declined by 15.2 percent as of end-September last year despite regulatory relief measures extended by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to banks to assist the sector in jumpstarting the economy amid the pandemic.

Latest data released by the central bank showed loans extended to MSMEs reached P464.35 billion as of end-September last year,  P4.46 billion higher than the P547.02 billion in the same period in 2019.

The banking system’s overall compliance ratio of 5.4 percent remained below the required 10 percent mandated under Republic Act   6977 as amended by RA 8289 and RA 9501 otherwise known as the Magna Carta for SMEs.

The law mandates banks to earmark eight percent of their total loan portfolio for micro and small enterprises and two percent for medium enterprises.

The BSP data showed the banking system’s total credit allocation to micro and small enterprises went down by 18.11 percent to P179.62 billion as of end-September last year from P219.35 billion a year ago and remained short of the mandated eight percent as it only accounted for a 2.09 percent compliance.

Likewise, funds allocated to medium enterprises decreased by 13.1 percent to P284.72 billion from P327.67 billion. This translated to a compliance ratio of 3.31 percent exceeding the required two percent.

The industry’s total loan book grew by 9.8 percent to P8.61 trillion from P7.84 trillion. This means allocations for the MSME sector should have reached P860.77 billion.

MSMEs play an important role, contributing 35.7 percent of the total value added to the   economy and account for 99.5 percent of the total establishments and employ 62.8 percent of the total labor force.

However, MSMEs are unable to reach their full potential because of difficulty in credit and financial access.

The BSP has been adopting regulatory relief measures to reduce the financial burden on MSMEs.

For one, the Monetary Board approved the temporary relaxation in the assigned credit risk weight for MSME lending in the computation of risk-based capital adequacy framework to 50 percent from 75 percent.

A lower credit risk weight  allows banks to lend more to the MSME sector.

The regulator also approved the inclusion of MSME loans in of the banks’ compliance with reserve requirement ratios to ensure adequate liquidity and credit in the financial system.

The BSP slashed the RRR for universal and commercial banks by 200 basis points and for mid-sized and small banks by 100 basis points last year.

Likewise, the central bank also slashed the minimum liquidity ratio (MLR) for stand-alone mid-sized and small banks to 16 percent from 20 percent to release more funds for lending.

The Monetary Board also slashed interest rates by 200 basis points this year, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase rate to an all-time low of two percent.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte wins stimulus, incentive battle with CREATE passage
Duterte wins stimulus, incentive battle with CREATE passage
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The House of Representatives and the Senate ratified on Wednesday the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises...
Business
fbfb
Bank lending falls for the first time in over 14 years
Bank lending falls for the first time in over 14 years
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Bank lending sank for the first time in over 14 years in December, highlighting the ineffectiveness of last year's aggressive...
Business
fbfb
PAL to let go of 2,300 employees in new round of layoffs
PAL to let go of 2,300 employees in new round of layoffs
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
“Approximately 2,300” employees of the Tan-led airline are either being let go or offered voluntary separation...
Business
fbfb
PLDT seeks government help on fiber safety
PLDT seeks government help on fiber safety
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is seeking cooperation from the government and other service providers to help in ensuring the safety...
Business
fbfb
Manufacturing vaccines
By Boo Chanco | February 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Dick Gordon had an interesting observation last week. The senator said that “in 1939, the Philippine Red Cross and the University of the Philippines donated vaccines for China.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Bank lending drops in December
Bank lending drops in December
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Loans disbursed by big banks contracted in December last year, ending more than a decade of credit growth in the country due...
Business
fbfb
S&P sees global credit losses hitting $909 billion
S&P sees global credit losses hitting $909 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Credit losses of global banks are expected to rise to $909 billion this year due to deteriorating asset quality arising from...
Business
fbfb
Term deposit rates continue to decline
Term deposit rates continue to decline
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Term deposit rates continued to ease further amid the liquid environment in the country, according to the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbfb
PMFTC streamlines plant operations, investing in BPO
PMFTC streamlines plant operations, investing in BPO
By Louella Desiderio | 37 minutes ago
Tobacco firm PMFTC Inc. is streamlining manufacturing operations at its facility in Marikina amid low production volume.
Business
fbfb
Profit taking snaps strong two-day rally
Profit taking snaps strong two-day rally
By Iris Gonzales | 37 minutes ago
Share prices cut short a strong rally at the start of the week, slipping back in the red yesterday as investors opted to take...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with