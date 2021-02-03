#VACCINEWATCHPH
credit
Loans from big banks, net of their lending among each other, fell 0.7% year-on-year to P9.2 billion in the final month of 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Wednesday.
Pixabay

Bank lending falls for the first time in over 14 years

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:17 p.m.) — Bank lending sank for the first time in over 14 years in December, underscoring the ineffectiveness of last year's aggressive monetary easing in the face of risk aversion among lenders and anemic appetite for loans amid a pandemic-induced recession.

Loans from big banks, net of their lending among each other, inched down 0.7% year-on-year to P9.2 trillion in the final month of 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday. 

This was the first time since September 2006 that bank lending crashed to the negative territory. On a month-on-month basis, lending grew 2.1% in December.

The expected slump marked the nadir of a weakening trend that started in March last year, when state-initiated lockdowns meant to arrest coronavirus spread threw the economy into recession and destroyed millions of jobs. "Overall, lending remained tepid as banks continued to be risk-averse amid the ongoing pandemic," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

If anything, the disappointing data underscored the BSP's failure to stimulate credit growth despite its relaxing monetary policy by 200 basis points last year that, to be fair, did much of the heavy lifting amid the lack of a convincing fiscal response from the Duterte administration.

Benchmark rate, used by lenders to price in loans, are already at record-low of 2% in hopes of encouraging people to borrow money from banks and fund economic activities. On top of that, monetary authorities slashed banks' reserve requirement to give them banks more funds to lend out.

Those easing moves injected over P2 trillion in liquidity to the financial system which, however, had not reached consumers afraid of getting saddled with debts while their incomes bleed.

To make matters worse, banks have tightened their lending standards as unpaid loans built up. That tepid lending activity brought M3, a measure of money supply, expanding 9.5% year-on-year to P14.2 trillion in December, slower than November's 10.5-percent growth. The latest reading was the weakest since October 2019's 8.4%.

"With non-performing loans on the rise and the job market in shambles, we can expect bank lending to remain in contraction for the next couple of months as both consumer and corporate demand may be subdued given the dour economic outlook," Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said in a commentary.

Broken down, consumer loans, which in normal times were growing in double-digits, slowed down at an annualized rate of 4.4% in December from the previous month's 7.1 percent on sluggish growth in credit card loans, motor vehicle loans and salary loans during the month. 

Loans for production activities, meanwhile, contracted 0.4% in the final month of 2020, figures showed.

For ING Bank's Mapa, the weak lending activity foreshadows a "slow recovery" from historic 9.5% slump last year, with a return to pre-pandemic shape likely to be  pushed back further to end 2022 or early 2023. That said, Diokno renewed his vow to remain supportive of the country's ailing economy.

"The BSP’s monetary policy stance remains accommodative in support of credit demand as a complement to fiscal initiatives which remain crucial in ensuring public welfare and directly supporting spending by firms and households," the central bank chief said.

"Looking ahead, the BSP reassures the public of its commitment to deploy its full range of monetary instruments as necessary to ensure ample liquidity and credit, in line with its mandate to maintain price and financial stability," he added.

