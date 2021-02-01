#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
March quarantine easing seen with vaccine arrival this month
In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, passengers wearing face shields sit next to plastic dividers, as part of health protocols imposed by authorities on passenger jeepneys against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

March quarantine easing seen with vaccine arrival this month

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine restrictions may be further eased by as early as March after coronavirus vaccines begin arriving in the Philippines this month, the acting planning chief said on Monday.

“With the data we’re seeing and if everyone cooperates, I think we can further relax after this month,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a briefing. 

Any relaxation stands to benefit Metro Manila the most, where general community quarantine (GCQ) has been in effect since the government started to gradually lift prohibitions and help the economy rebound from pandemic shock. The area is responsible for the bulk of economic activity. 

So far, 6 other areas including Mountain Province where the UK variant of coronavirus was first detected are under GCQ. The rest of the archipelago are under a looser modified general community quarantine where more businesses are permitted to open and larger gatherings are allowed. 

Chua had repeatedly batted for the lifting of the remaining movement restrictions which he said is vital for the economy to recuperate from last year’s 9.5% downfall. But efforts to do so had been repeatedly pushed back by rising cases and recently, the detection of a more contagious mutation of the virus.

Vaccine orders would start arriving this month though, and the Philippines is placing its bets for economic revival on a massive inoculation drive that would see 70 million people immunized. However, how will this proceed has been largely unclear apart from a list of priority individuals to get the jab first, prompting analysts to be pessimistic about an immediate economic bounce-back.

“The Philippines has not yet secured enough vaccines to cover its entire population and faces obstacles such as logistical challenges and growing doubt about vaccine efficacy,” Eric Chiang of Moody’s Analytics, a think tank, said in a note.

At home, Chua was also cognizant of the likelihood that even with quarantines at their most relaxed state, young consumers, representing 40% of the population, may not immediately heed government’s call to go out, spend, and drive economic activity.

“Even with the reduction of age restrictions, many parents are exercising a careful approach. It doesn’t mean that people will troop to malls if the economy is reopened,” he said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso volatility slumps to 20-year lows
By Wilson Sy | February 1, 2021 - 12:00am
Most Asian currencies appreciated strongly against the US dollar since Biden’s electoral win, but the Philippine peso has remained stable.
Business
fbfb
High food prices
By Boo Chanco | February 1, 2021 - 12:00am
I reached out to Agriculture Secretary William Dar last week to ask what was going on with food prices. My wife was complaining about the high cost of everything from meat to vegetables and fish.
Business
fbfb
SSS disburses P171 billion in benefits
SSS disburses P171 billion in benefits
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
State-run Social Security System disbursed P170.97 billion in benefits to its members in the first 11 months of 2020, bulk...
Business
fbfb
What happened to the Sangley proposal
By Iris Gonzales | February 1, 2021 - 12:00am
On an unholy hour last week, while most of the country was asleep, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla made a surprise announcement that the Cavite provincial government has junked the proposal of Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Worst over for auto industry&rsquo;
‘Worst over for auto industry’
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Alfred Ty, chairman of Toyota Motor Philippines , believes the worst is over and is optimistic the automotive industry as...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Mariwasa marks 55 years as top home building solutions provider
Mariwasa marks 55 years as top home building solutions provider
19 hours ago
Mariwasa, a pioneer in the construction industry, will be marking its 55th year this June with the theme “Moving Forward”...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Pork holiday&rsquo; urged amid soaring prices
‘Pork holiday’ urged amid soaring prices
By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
Consumer advocacy group Laban Konsyumer Inc. is calling on the public to do a “pork holiday” amid the continued...
Business
fbfb
Local Hyundai distributor launches online platform
Local Hyundai distributor launches online platform
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. has launched an online platform, making it easier for business owners to purchase buses or t...
Business
fbfb
OECD urges Philippines to improve logistics sector
OECD urges Philippines to improve logistics sector
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is recommending reforms, which include the delineation of regulatory...
Business
fbfb
More BSP rate cuts expected
More BSP rate cuts expected
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to ease the country’s policy stance further after emerging as one of the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with