ADB to hike initial $25-M loan to Philippines for coronavirus vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is looking to augment an initial $25 million loan extended to the Philippines for the purchase of coronavirus vaccine.

“ADB is preparing a follow-on project under the APVAX for consideration by ADB’s Board of Directors to support the government’s effort to procure vaccines,” the Manila-based lender said in a statement on Monday.

Currently, the multilateral agency had earmarked $25 million for inoculation out of the larger $125-million financing program approved for the Philippines in August last year. That loan was part of the regional Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX) for credit support to member economies in the region.

It was unclear when and how the loan will be utilized, although the Duterte administration had earlier said that ADB would directly pay for the vaccines once government had proceeded with its procurement.

The existing loan is payable in 20.5 years and inclusive of a 9-year grace period. The annual interest rate for the credit will be based on ADB’s London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), loan documents showed.

“Vaccination is the next critical step to protect lives and promote livelihood opportunities,” ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said. “We stand ready to support the government in these unprecedented times and help the economy navigate back to its pre-pandemic growth path.”

The Philippines targets to immunize 70 million people, representing around 65% of the current 108 million population, a level considered by health officials as sufficient to achieve herd immunity against the deadly disease. The government is looking at a massive vaccination to restore consumer confidence in an economy that plunged 9.5% year-on-year last year, the biggest on record.

Officials said the first set of vaccines should arrive this month, but analysts had raised alarm over the slow pace of vaccine procurement, and in turn, flag potential delays for recovery. “The Philippines has not yet secured enough vaccines to cover its entire population and faces obstacles such as logistical challenges and growing doubt about vaccine efficacy,” Eric Chiang of Moody’s Analytics said in a note.

ADB is currently the second biggest foreign contributor to the government’s coronavirus war-chest. According to finance department data as of December 15, the Manila-based lender has provided over $3.9 billion worth of financing to help the Philippines fight the health crisis.

Apart from ADB, the government is also negotiating with the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, also multilateral donors, to secure funding to purchase vaccines. The government has allocated P72.5 billion to buy vaccines this year.