#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Expect elevated inflation this year, economists say
The bank has set a forecast range of 3.5 to 3.9 percent for inflation in January and 3.7 percent for 2021.

Expect elevated inflation this year, economists say

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - January 31, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Economists expect inflation to stay elevated for most part of the year amid higher oil and food prices but will still range within the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Security Bank chief economist Robert Dan Roces said inflation is seen accelerating to 3.8 percent in January from a 22-month high of 3.5 percent in December.

The bank has set a forecast range of 3.5 to 3.9 percent for inflation in January and 3.7 percent for 2021.

“This means that real interest rates – effectively at negative – is expected to be tolerated by the BSP to spur consumption and investment demand. We think that the BSP will keep its accommodative stance until at least for the first half of the year and any forward guidance on rate action from the central bank will likely come in the second half,” Roces said.

The BSP’s Monetary Board slashed interest rates by 200 basis points last year, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase rate at an all-time low of two percent as part of aggressive easing measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Roces said there had been back-to-back hikes in pump prices in the past three weeks of the month on the back of higher global crude oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to cut crude production through March.

Prices of meat and vegetables likewise rose by 50 percent to 275 percent this month, likely exacerbated by the African swine fever (ASF) that still affects pork supply.

Roces said Manila Electric Company also adjusted rates upward bringing the January rate to P8.75 per kWh or an increase of P55 for a household consuming 200 kWh per month.

“These upward price pressures, however, may be slightly tempered by a relatively high base from last year,” Roces said.

Price growth may also be tempered by a possible executive order from President Duterte imposing price caps on pork, chicken, and possibly other basic food items to stem the rise in prices of these commodities.

Meanwhile, ING Bank senior economist Nicholas Mapa said inflation picked up to 3.8 percent in January, which could  threaten the upper end of the BSP’s two to four percent target as early as April or May due to supply shortages and rising global crude prices.

Mapa said the Philippines remains mired in a recession, with negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be around until a base effect-induced surge in the second quarter of the year.

“Complicating matters for this challenging year would be the return of BSP’s nemesis, inflation, which should whittle down what little purchasing power is left to already challenged households,” Mapa said.

Mapa said the BSP’s Monetary Board would likely refrain from adjusting policy rates soon in the near term as it works with fiscal authorities to ride out this impending episode of inflation while still providing as much support it can muster to bolster the recovery effort.

“Despite the façade of accelerating GDP growth, the Philippine economy remains in a fragile state of recovery with quarter-on-quarter growth expected to slow at a time wherein a sharp acceleration in prices will likely make 2021 even more,” Mapa said.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said January inflation was likely steady at 3.5 percent as the spike in inflation especially since November has been largely brought about by consecutive storm damage that reduced supply of food and other agricultural products and not necessarily due to higher demand as the COVID-19 pandemic led to slower demand.

Ricafort said inflation would remain relatively elevated averaging 3.5 to four percent this year largely brought about by continued storm damage from November to January that reduced local supplies due to floods in southern Philippines especially in parts of Mindanao and Visayas.

For his part, UnionBank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said inflation likely eased slightly to 3.4 percent in January from 3.5 percent in December but is expected to stay elevated for most of the first quarter.

Asuncion said price pressures would eventually dissipate barring any upside risks from rise in commodity prices like rice and fuel costs.

INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Regulators take notice as Gamestop stock surge continues
Regulators take notice as Gamestop stock surge continues
By Daniel Hoffman | 17 hours ago
“We will act to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative trading activity that is...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Philippines among fastest to recover this year&rsquo;
‘Philippines among fastest to recover this year’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Philippines may emerge as one of the fastest-growing economies in the region over the next two years, according to US-based...
Business
fbfb
FDA scandal
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | January 30, 2021 - 12:00am
Just recently, I came across an article published in the Bangkok Post about how many Thais are becoming very skeptical as to the merits of government regulatory agencies.
Business
fbfb
Encouragement needed today
By Francis J. Kong | January 30, 2021 - 12:00am
Author Victor M. Parachin tells a story: When Walt Whitman was a young, aspiring writer-long before he established himself as one of America’s premier poets – he had a tough time getting published. One...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy to pursue more RE projects
AC Energy to pursue more RE projects
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
AC Energy Corp. is pursuing the development of more renewable energy projects – particularly solar and wind –...
Business
fbfb
Latest
ePLDT eyes more tieups with Microsoft
ePLDT eyes more tieups with Microsoft
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
PLDT’s information and communications technology arm ePLDT Inc. is eyeing to pursue more collaborations with technology...
Business
fbfb
Consumer complaints surge over 5-fold &mdash; DTI
Consumer complaints surge over 5-fold — DTI
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Total consumer complaints against online and offline businesses grew by over 400 percent last year, according to the Department...
Business
fbfb
Factory prices decline slower
Factory prices decline slower
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Factory gate prices declined at a slower pace in December as growth was seen in six industry groups, the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbfb
SSS disburses P171 billion in benefits
SSS disburses P171 billion in benefits
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
State-run Social Security System disbursed P170.97 billion in benefits to its members in the first 11 months of 2020, bulk...
Business
fbfb
The very rattled generation
By Francis J. Kong | January 31, 2021 - 12:00am
Here is an old story, but it depicts the temperature of the current times.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with