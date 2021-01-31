Expect elevated inflation this year, economists say

MANILA, Philippines — Economists expect inflation to stay elevated for most part of the year amid higher oil and food prices but will still range within the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Security Bank chief economist Robert Dan Roces said inflation is seen accelerating to 3.8 percent in January from a 22-month high of 3.5 percent in December.

The bank has set a forecast range of 3.5 to 3.9 percent for inflation in January and 3.7 percent for 2021.

“This means that real interest rates – effectively at negative – is expected to be tolerated by the BSP to spur consumption and investment demand. We think that the BSP will keep its accommodative stance until at least for the first half of the year and any forward guidance on rate action from the central bank will likely come in the second half,” Roces said.

The BSP’s Monetary Board slashed interest rates by 200 basis points last year, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase rate at an all-time low of two percent as part of aggressive easing measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Roces said there had been back-to-back hikes in pump prices in the past three weeks of the month on the back of higher global crude oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to cut crude production through March.

Prices of meat and vegetables likewise rose by 50 percent to 275 percent this month, likely exacerbated by the African swine fever (ASF) that still affects pork supply.

Roces said Manila Electric Company also adjusted rates upward bringing the January rate to P8.75 per kWh or an increase of P55 for a household consuming 200 kWh per month.

“These upward price pressures, however, may be slightly tempered by a relatively high base from last year,” Roces said.

Price growth may also be tempered by a possible executive order from President Duterte imposing price caps on pork, chicken, and possibly other basic food items to stem the rise in prices of these commodities.

Meanwhile, ING Bank senior economist Nicholas Mapa said inflation picked up to 3.8 percent in January, which could threaten the upper end of the BSP’s two to four percent target as early as April or May due to supply shortages and rising global crude prices.

Mapa said the Philippines remains mired in a recession, with negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be around until a base effect-induced surge in the second quarter of the year.

“Complicating matters for this challenging year would be the return of BSP’s nemesis, inflation, which should whittle down what little purchasing power is left to already challenged households,” Mapa said.

Mapa said the BSP’s Monetary Board would likely refrain from adjusting policy rates soon in the near term as it works with fiscal authorities to ride out this impending episode of inflation while still providing as much support it can muster to bolster the recovery effort.

“Despite the façade of accelerating GDP growth, the Philippine economy remains in a fragile state of recovery with quarter-on-quarter growth expected to slow at a time wherein a sharp acceleration in prices will likely make 2021 even more,” Mapa said.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said January inflation was likely steady at 3.5 percent as the spike in inflation especially since November has been largely brought about by consecutive storm damage that reduced supply of food and other agricultural products and not necessarily due to higher demand as the COVID-19 pandemic led to slower demand.

Ricafort said inflation would remain relatively elevated averaging 3.5 to four percent this year largely brought about by continued storm damage from November to January that reduced local supplies due to floods in southern Philippines especially in parts of Mindanao and Visayas.

For his part, UnionBank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said inflation likely eased slightly to 3.4 percent in January from 3.5 percent in December but is expected to stay elevated for most of the first quarter.

Asuncion said price pressures would eventually dissipate barring any upside risks from rise in commodity prices like rice and fuel costs.