Factory prices decline slower
The Producer Price Index for December 2020 declined at an annual rate of 2.4 percent, slower than the annual contraction of 3.2 percent in November.
STAR/File

Factory prices decline slower

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - January 31, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Factory gate prices declined at a slower pace in December as growth was seen in six industry groups, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for December 2020 declined at an annual rate of 2.4 percent, slower than the annual contraction of 3.2 percent in November.

The annual decline in the PPI in December was attributable to the negative growth rates in the indexes of 14 industry groups led by paper and paper products as well as petroleum products which posted annual declines of 10.2 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, 12 industry groups registered growth in December with petroleum products posting the fastest growth at 6.8 percent.

Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) in December indicated that even with still diminished demand, firms raised the prices of goods to offset the higher cost of inputs.

Input prices continued to rise in December as supply shortages and delivery constraints brought about by restrictions and bad weather persisted into the final month of 2020.

