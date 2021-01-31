Agriculture stakeholders seek probe on DAâ€™s fertilizer purchase deal

MANILA, Philippines — An umbrella group of agriculture stakeholders has asked the Senate to investigate the Department of Agriculture’s bidding for the purchase of fertilizer for alleged overpricing.

In a Jan. 25 letter to Sen. Francis Pangilinan, vice chairman of the Senate committee on agriculture, the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) said they again received complaints from rice farmers questioning the propriety of the DA’s regional bidding for the procurement of urea fertilizer at P950 per bag when the prevailing retail price of the farm input is only averaging at P880 per bag.

“If you would recall, we have similarly raised this concern last year when the negotiated centralized bidding price was P995/bag when in fact, the prevailing retail price then was only between P830 to P850 (per bag),” said SINAG chairman Rosendo So.

The SINAG official appealed to the lawmaker to initiate an inquiry into the questionable bidding which was reverted back to the regional offices last December after the department adopted the centralized bidding system to make the bidding more transparent.

“We are also wondering why the negotiated bidding was reverted to regional bodies when the claim for centralized bidding last year by the DA was to make the bidding transparent and aboveboard,” So said.

Last year, SINAG also called for a legislative inquiry into the alleged overpriced fertilizer supply contracts that was part of a P5.69-billion emergency procurement to help farmers weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group questioned the DA’s approval of a reference price that was higher by at least P150 than the prevailing market prices for urea fertilizer.

“The supply contracts are grossly disadvantageous to the government. Taxpayers’ money have gone down the drain because of these overpriced urea fertilizer purchases. The DA could have done better if they just bought directly from retail outlets where prices are lower instead of bidding out these contracts,” So said.

In May last year, the DA purchased P1.8 billion worth of urea fertilizer at an approved budget cost of P1,000 per bag from two suppliers intended for distribution to Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

Farmers have complained that the winning bids were higher than prevailing retail prices by as much as P150 per bag.

The supply contracts in question were part of the DA’s P5.69-billion emergency stimulus program Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat Kontra COVID-19 (ALPAS sa COVID-19).