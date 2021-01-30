#VACCINEWATCHPH
Nissan eyes launch of Leaf EV model

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) plans to proceed with the launch of the Leaf electric vehicle (EV) within the year.

NPI president and managing director Atsushi Najima said that as part of the preparations for the launch of the Leaf, the firm is currently seeking support from the government.

“If the future of mobility is EV, can we get government support? That is what we are working with some of the government agencies and some of the senators,” he said.

For the Leaf, he said NPI is looking at tech-savvy individuals and those conscious about the environment as major customers.

He said companies are also potential customers for the Leaf.

In the same event, NPI unveiled the updated Nissan Terra VL mid-sized sports utility vehicle.

The Terra is among the vehicles that account for a big share in the firm’s total sales.

Last year, total sales of NPI reached 21,751 units.

Last week, NPI announced it is closing its assembly operations for the Almera in Laguna by March as part of a global plan to optimize operations in Southeast Asia.

Asked for an outlook for this year, Najima said it is hard to provide a forecast  given uncertainties which include the safeguard measures on vehicle imports.

Earlier this month, the Department of Trade and Industry imposed provisional safeguard duties amounting to P70,000 for every imported passenger car, and P110,000 per unit of an imported light commercial vehicle as it found the surge in automobile imports a substantial cause of serious injury to local vehicle manufacturing.

The Tariff Commission will conduct an investigation to determine if the provisional safeguard measures should be in place for an extended period.

Apart from the safeguard measures, the government is also looking to suspend preferential tariff rates on vehicle imports from Thailand due to the latter’s non-compliance to a World Trade Organization ruling favoring the Philippines on a cigarette tax case.

