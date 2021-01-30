#VACCINEWATCHPH
Globe: Consistency key to first-world network
According to Globe, consistency will be key in achieving a first-world network as internet speeds improve.
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is looking at further enhancing the consistency of its network services across all areas as part of its commitment to deliver first-world network.

According to Globe, consistency will be key in achieving a first-world network as internet speeds improve.

The Ayala-led telco said nationwide tower builds have so far resulted in a sustained and consistent network with better connectivity experience for its customers.

Citing latest data from Ookla, Globe said it posted a better consistency score than competition in several regions.

Its regional mobile consistency score registered improvements in 16 out of 17 regions from the third quarter to fourth quarter last year.

Globe’s overall consistency score in the fourth quarter of 2020 jumped to 60.82 percent from the previous quarter’s 56.83 percent.

Consistency score is used to measure a consistent quality of service as it reflects the percentage of a provider’s data samples that meet minimum thresholds for download and upload speeds.

The higher a provider’s consistency score means a consumer will enjoy acceptable internet performance and quality.

“We aim to address the government’s call to improve services with our first-world network which entails using the most advanced technologies available like 5G and 4G LTE, and make these as pervasive as possible for our customers to enjoy,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“We will continue our aggressive rollouts of new sites, upgrades,  and  fiber to homes.  Doing so will enable better connectivity and improve the data experience of all our customers,” Cu said.

Globe has ramped up its network upgrades with the objective of establishing 4G LTE as the country’s standard for mobile internet.

According to the telco, 4G and 5G are designed and better suited for internet use such as video streaming, browsing and various digital applications.

“Now more than ever, access to the internet is crucial for all Filipinos. We all deserve higher speeds and better connectivity, and this is why Globe has built up 4G LTE as the basic mobile internet technology that ensures a better data experience for everyone,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP for program delivery, network technical group.

The company will replace its old 3G equipment with 5G-ready 4G LTE infrastructure in Iloilo City, Boracay, Bacolod City, Davao City, Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu in Visayas, and in Davao City and Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao.

