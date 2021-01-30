DOE studies potential of hydrogen as power source

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) has tapped an Australian research and development (R&D) company to commence a study on the potential of hydrogen as a new power source in the Philippines.

Under the MOU signed by the two parties, the government and Star Scientific will work together to explore the use of hydrogen as a fuel for power generation.

“The parties will investigate hydrogen production in the Philippines in an effort to make the country energy independent so as to significantly reduce the country’s CO2 emissions,” the MOU said.

“I have often said that there could be a lot of potential for hydrogen for the local industry given that it is seen as the fuel of the future,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

“We are hoping to be able to utilize hydrogen as fuel for electric vehicles and as part of the country’s future energy mix,” he said.

Star Scientific prides itself for its breakthrough technology, Hydrogen Energy Release Optimiser (HERO), which converts hydrogen into heat without combustion.

Under the MOU, the parties will find ways in which Star Scientific’s HERO technology can be used to convert existing power assets within the Philippines to unlimited zero-emissions hydrogen assets.

They will also explore the viability of increased distribution of emission-free power by way of a super critical CO2 grid network powered by HERO technology.

Apart from this, they will study the desalination options for both existing and new systems throughout the Philippines using the HERO technology.

The DOE has been exploring the inclusion of hydrogen in the country’s energy mix since 2019, with the agency forming technical teams to study its potential application in the local industry, especially since hydrogen is being dubbed as “the fuel of the future,” Cusi said.