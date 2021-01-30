#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS

More OFWs invest in Golden Haven lots

(The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are now choosing to invest in memorial lots  as a safety net for these uncertain times, as recent surveys reveal they are utilizing their remittances for investments in  preparation for retirement.

In a statement, leading memorial park developer Golden Haven said almost 20 percent of their buyers are OFWs who now earn an average of 20 percent annually in terms of value appreciation.

Golden Haven memorial lots currently range from P53,800 for a single lawn lot to P10 million for mausoleums. These prices are only expected to rise with time as Golden Haven has shown consistent value appreciation through the years.

The Villar-owned company said aside from Treasury bonds, mutual funds, time deposits, stocks and properties, OFWs prefer passive income that requires little or no effort to grow such as memorial lots.

Golden Haven is now present in more than 30 major cities all over the Philippines, with more locations in the pipeline. As such, OFWs can choose to invest in memorial lots in or close to their hometowns.

The process of investing in memorial properties has also been made easier for immigrants anywhere in the world as Golden Haven now offers online services through their website. Reservations and payments may be done with a simple click from their computer or mobile device.

Investors can also choose from a variety of payment options and plans that include long-lasting maintenance, wherein funds are used for the property and the overall maintenance of the park. Once a buyer has fully paid for their plan, they’re also guaranteed ownership in perpetuity.

Red Rosales, COO of Golden Haven, is upbeat that with economic factors such as lower bank rates being more conducive to investing, OFWs can safely allocate their hard-earned money to the purchase of Golden Haven memorial properties.

Golden Haven is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country in terms of market capitalization at more than P200 billion.

OFWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Devastated economy off to a 'slow start' to rebound &mdash; NEDA chief
Devastated economy off to a 'slow start' to rebound — NEDA chief
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Philippine economy is in for a long haul to recovery this year.
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Philippines among fastest to recover this year&rsquo;
‘Philippines among fastest to recover this year’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines may emerge as one of the fastest-growing economies in the region over the next two years, according to US-based...
Business
fbfb
Close down universities?
By Boo Chanco | January 29, 2021 - 12:00am
As it turns out, the military drive against academic freedom covers over a dozen universities and colleges other than UP.
Business
fbfb
Pandemic prompts foreign funds to head for the exit in 2020
Pandemic prompts foreign funds to head for the exit in 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
Foreign portfolio investments registered a net outflow of $4.2 billion last year after outflows outpaced inflows, the Bangko...
Business
fbfb
BPI earnings sink by over a fifth in 2020
BPI earnings sink by over a fifth in 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
In a statement on Thursday, the 169-year-old bank reported a net income of P21.4 billion last year, down 25.7%...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Strong agriculture rebound likely this year &ndash; Dar
Strong agriculture rebound likely this year – Dar
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Agriculture Secretary William Dar is seeing green shoots of recovery in 2021, saying the farm sector will be a driving force...
Business
fbfb
Stocks weaken further, lowest in nearly 3 months
Stocks weaken further, lowest in nearly 3 months
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local share prices slid over three percent yesterday, leading broad losses in Asia’s emerging stock markets after US...
Business
fbfb
FDA scandal
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | January 30, 2021 - 12:00am
Just recently, I came across an article published in the Bangkok Post about how many Thais are becoming very skeptical as to the merits of government regulatory agencies.
Business
fbfb
AC Energy to pursue more RE projects
AC Energy to pursue more RE projects
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
AC Energy Corp. is pursuing the development of more renewable energy projects – particularly solar and wind –...
Business
fbfb
Nissan eyes launch of Leaf EV model
By Louella Desiderio | January 30, 2021 - 12:00am
Nissan Philippines Inc. plans to proceed with the launch of the Leaf electric vehicle within the year.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with