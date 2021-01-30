More OFWs invest in Golden Haven lots

MANILA, Philippines — More overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are now choosing to invest in memorial lots as a safety net for these uncertain times, as recent surveys reveal they are utilizing their remittances for investments in preparation for retirement.

In a statement, leading memorial park developer Golden Haven said almost 20 percent of their buyers are OFWs who now earn an average of 20 percent annually in terms of value appreciation.

Golden Haven memorial lots currently range from P53,800 for a single lawn lot to P10 million for mausoleums. These prices are only expected to rise with time as Golden Haven has shown consistent value appreciation through the years.

The Villar-owned company said aside from Treasury bonds, mutual funds, time deposits, stocks and properties, OFWs prefer passive income that requires little or no effort to grow such as memorial lots.

Golden Haven is now present in more than 30 major cities all over the Philippines, with more locations in the pipeline. As such, OFWs can choose to invest in memorial lots in or close to their hometowns.

The process of investing in memorial properties has also been made easier for immigrants anywhere in the world as Golden Haven now offers online services through their website. Reservations and payments may be done with a simple click from their computer or mobile device.

Investors can also choose from a variety of payment options and plans that include long-lasting maintenance, wherein funds are used for the property and the overall maintenance of the park. Once a buyer has fully paid for their plan, they’re also guaranteed ownership in perpetuity.

Red Rosales, COO of Golden Haven, is upbeat that with economic factors such as lower bank rates being more conducive to investing, OFWs can safely allocate their hard-earned money to the purchase of Golden Haven memorial properties.

Golden Haven is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country in terms of market capitalization at more than P200 billion.