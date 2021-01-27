#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Economy collapses slightly softer than thought in Q3
Commuters at the MRT North Avenue station ride a bus after the MRT-3 line stopped its operations due to a cluster of coronavirus cases among its employees.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Economy collapses slightly softer than thought in Q3

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The economy’s crash last quarter was slightly softer than originally estimated, state statisticians said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP), the sum of all products and services created in an economy, collapsed a revised 11.4% year-on-year in the 3 months ending September, a tad better than the 11.5% contraction reported last November.

The latest figure takes into account a larger set of data that include those belatedly reported by agencies and therefore were not considered in computing initial GDP numbers. Revisions are typically made by the Philippine Statistics Authority to better reflect the state of the economy.

In the third quarter, data showed the largest adjustment that altered GDP numbers came from the property sector which fell 19.4% year-on-year, slower than the preliminary 22.5% decline. The value of education sector also turned out to have contracted way less than before at 17.8% now from the original 21.4%. 

The so-called “other services” in economic metrics eased their slump to 49.9% year-on-year from 53.4% initially calculated in the third quarter. PSA will report preliminary fourth quarter and 2020 full-year GDP on Thursday. 

Nonetheless, the slight upward adjustment in third quarter GDP did not materially change the economy’s general course last year. From January to September, Philippine GDP still shrank 10% on an annual basis.

Moving forward to this year, London-based Oxford Economics expects the Philippines to join Vietnam as economic outperformers in the Asia Pacific, although the former’s rebound is likely to be shallow and mainly a result of low base from last year’s massive meltdown.

This essentially means that because GDP shrank drastically last year, any succeeding growth is bound to read stronger, but that does not mean completely recouping last year’s losses. The Duterte government assumed GDP to have contracted between 8.5-9.5% in 2020, followed by growth of 6.5-7.5% this year.

Yet according to Oxford Economics, if vaccine rollout proves faster than expected, the Philippines is among economies likely to benefit from faster recovery. 

“We even expect restrictions to ease in the Philippines, despite the expectation that only 35% of its population will be vaccinated by the end of the year, as it experienced one of the strictest and more prolonged lockdowns in the region,” the think tank said in a report.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdown remnants to block Philippines recovery after deeper fall
Lockdown remnants to block Philippines recovery after deeper fall
By Prinz Magtulis | 19 hours ago
For this year, GDP is projected to grow 6.6% annually, followed by a slight deceleration to 6.5% in 2022, which would be slower...
Business
fbfb
BPI merger to improve customer service &mdash; S&P
BPI merger to improve customer service — S&P
21 hours ago
"The surge in popularity of mobile and internet banking due to COVID-19 has enhanced focus on having a robust digital infrastructure...
Business
fbfb
Tourism dilemma
By Boo Chanco | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The battle against the coronavirus is far from over. Indeed, it seems it is starting a new chapter that may be even more challenging.
Business
fbfb
Roxas Group sells property to NGCP
By Danessa Rivera | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The Roxas Group has sold portions of its properties in Batangas to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines for close to P50 million to put up a new transmission line that will serve the town of Nasugbu.
Business
fbfb
MIAA board makes denial of Megawide OPS appeal official
By Richmond Mercurio | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The board of the Manila International Airport Authority has officially informed Megawide Construction Corp. and GMR Infrastructure Ltd. of India that their P109-billion offer to upgrade and rehabilitate the Ninoy...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP sets guidelines on virtual asset service providers
BSP sets guidelines on virtual asset service providers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has issued guidelines for virtual asset service providers as the deadline for the country...
Business
fbfb
Index returns to red, retreats below 7,000
Index returns to red, retreats below 7,000
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Stocks made a turn for the worse yesterday as selling pressure prevailed, plunging the main index to its lowest level in nearly...
Business
fbfb
POGO taxes jump to P7.18 billion in 2020
POGO taxes jump to P7.18 billion in 2020
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
Taxes collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue from the offshore gaming industry rose to P7.18 billion in 2020 despite...
Business
fbfb
Ayala banking merger to boost efficiency &ndash; S&P
Ayala banking merger to boost efficiency – S&P
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The consolidation of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and its wholly owned thrift banking arm BPI Family Savings Bank...
Business
fbfb
SM Prime pegs interest rates for P10 billion bonds
By Iris Gonzales | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the listed property developer of the SM Group, has pegged the interest rates for its planned fixed-rate retail bonds.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with