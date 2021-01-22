TV5 to air ABS-CBN shows

MANILA, Philippines — Shows of ABS-CBN Corp. continue to find their way back to free television, this time through TV5.

In a statement yesterday, ABS-CBN said the country’s longest-running musical variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “FPJ: Da King” would be seen on TV5 starting Sunday.

“This collaboration between Cignal, TV5, Brightlight Productions, and ABS-CBN marks the start of greater cooperation among our various industry players and begins a new era of partnership,” TV5 and Cignal president and CEO Robert Galang said.

Galang said the airing of the two shows on TV5 showcases the desires of both networks to serve viewers in the best way possible.

“We are pleased to welcome the ASAP family and the films of the one and only king of Philippine movies to Cignal and TV5. The top-rated content, combined with Cignal and TV5’s strengths in technology, direct-to-consumer distribution, and mobile and broadband reach, will usher in a new viewing experience for fans and subscribers alike,” Galang said.

In an in interview in December 2019, TV5 and Cignal TV chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said TV5 is open, but cautious at the same time to a block time deal with ABS-CBN should the latter’s franchise renewal not be granted.

With ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal denied by lawmakers last year, Pangilinan said in July that employees who would be laid off are welcome to join TV5 as the network was revving up its entertainment content creation and would need creatives, talents, directors, scriptwriters, and cameramen.

Galang said TV5 and Cignal, which last November breached the three million subscriber count, are committed to continuously explore more initiatives to provide the best of both worlds to all their stakeholders.

“The future of entertainment media is rapidly converging around a dynamic mix of traditional and digital platforms, with Cignal and TV5 launching new content and synergies that will disrupt conventional broadcast methods,” he said.

ABS-CBN, for its part, was able to strike a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. of Eddie Villanueva in October last year, enabling some of its shows to return to free TV through A2Z Channel 11.

The airing of ABS-CBN shows on A2Z last October marked its comeback to free TV after the network went off the air on May 5 in compliance with a cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission following the expiration of the network’s franchise.

ABS-CBN has been exploring initiatives to distribute its content across additional platforms.

After the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied the network’s bid for a new franchise last July 10, the company has been syndicating its content through various streaming services and seeking to operate other businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as international licensing and distribution, digital, and cable TV.