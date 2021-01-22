#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
TV5 to air ABS-CBN shows
In a statement yesterday, ABS-CBN said the country’s longest-running musical variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “FPJ: Da King” would be seen on TV5 starting Sunday.
STAR/File

TV5 to air ABS-CBN shows

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - January 22, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Shows of ABS-CBN Corp. continue to find their way back to free television, this time through TV5.

In a statement yesterday, ABS-CBN said the country’s longest-running musical variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “FPJ: Da King” would be seen on TV5 starting Sunday.

“This collaboration between Cignal, TV5, Brightlight Productions, and ABS-CBN marks the start of greater cooperation among our various industry players and begins a new era of partnership,” TV5 and Cignal president and CEO Robert Galang said.

Galang said the airing of the two shows on TV5 showcases the desires of both networks to serve viewers in the best way possible.

“We are pleased to welcome the ASAP family and the films of the one and only king of Philippine movies to Cignal and TV5. The top-rated content, combined with Cignal and TV5’s strengths in technology, direct-to-consumer distribution, and mobile and broadband reach, will usher in a new viewing experience for fans and subscribers alike,” Galang said.

In an in interview in December 2019, TV5 and Cignal TV chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said TV5 is open, but cautious at the same time to a block time deal with ABS-CBN should the latter’s franchise renewal not be granted.

With ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal denied by lawmakers last year, Pangilinan said in July that employees who would be laid off are welcome to join TV5 as the network was revving up its entertainment content creation and would need creatives, talents, directors, scriptwriters, and cameramen.

Galang said TV5 and Cignal, which last November breached the three million subscriber count, are committed to continuously explore more initiatives to provide the best of both worlds to all their stakeholders.

“The future of entertainment media is rapidly converging around a dynamic mix of traditional and digital platforms, with Cignal and TV5 launching new content and synergies that will disrupt conventional broadcast methods,” he said.

ABS-CBN, for its part, was able to strike a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. of Eddie Villanueva in October last year, enabling some of its shows to return to free TV through A2Z Channel 11.

The airing of ABS-CBN shows on A2Z last October marked its comeback to free TV after the network went off the air on May 5 in compliance with a cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission following the expiration of the network’s franchise.

ABS-CBN has been exploring initiatives to distribute its content across additional platforms.

After the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied the network’s bid for a new franchise last July 10, the company has been syndicating its content through various streaming services and seeking to operate other businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, such as international licensing and distribution, digital, and cable TV.

ABS-CBN TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nissan shuts down local plant, third to do so in 3 years
Nissan shuts down local plant, third to do so in 3 years
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Nissan Motor Philippines will shut down its car assembly plant in the country this year, displacing over a hundred worke...
Business
fbfb
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands will merge with its thrift bank unit in a bid to enhance its services.
Business
fbfb
Unfazed, BSP maintains inflation will ease on its own
Unfazed, BSP maintains inflation will ease on its own
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
“I would not say that inflation would be an overriding concern at this point. The uptick that we are seeing is emanating...
Business
fbfb
Filinvest to establish own REIT
Filinvest to establish own REIT
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Property giant Filinvest Land Inc. announced a plan to transform Cyberzone Properties Inc. into a real estate investment trust...
Business
fbfb
Velasco bills for president to stop SSS, PhilHealth hikes breeze through panels
Velasco bills for president to stop SSS, PhilHealth hikes breeze through panels
By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco’s bills will now go to the plenary for deliberations.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Growth capped at 4% this year
Growth capped at 4% this year
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will not be able to recover swiftly from the pandemic-induced recession this year due to uncertainties particularly...
Business
fbfb
Share prices tumble anew as selling intensifies
Share prices tumble anew as selling intensifies
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock market ended nearly flat yesterday as selling pressure from the past several days continued.
Business
fbfb
Ang son named to SMC board
Ang son named to SMC board
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, has named John Paul Ang as director.
Business
fbfb
Diokno, other BSP officials ready to answer graft raps
Diokno, other BSP officials ready to answer graft raps
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno and six other central bank officials are ready to face the graft charges...
Business
fbfb
BOC sells P1.08 billion overstaying cargo
BOC sells P1.08 billion overstaying cargo
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government generated P1.08 billion in revenues last year from the disposal of 3,514 overstaying containers in different...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with